Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine, gives his weekly VLOG on the new July/August issue of BIC Magazine and some of the features in the new issue.
Meridian Energy, Prentice aim to reinvent refining industry
Nacero to build billion-dollar gasoline facility in Texas
LyondellBasell’s Wood: Community,relationships key for JV
Shell sells Alabama refineryto Vertex Energy
CPChem to build world-scale1-hexene unit in Texas
Industry leaders tout success of AFPM’s Walk the Line
Spill Response Association helps prepare for the unexpected
PLASTICS’ Radoszewski: There’s no substitute for plastics
A conversation with Laura Kappler-Roberts of Kappler
A conversation with Elizabeth Fazio Haleof Gulf Coast Authority