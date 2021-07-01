A conversation with Laura Kappler-Roberts of Kappler

Laura Kappler-Roberts, President and CEO, Kappler Inc.

As president and CEO of Kappler Inc., Laura Kappler-Roberts is able to utilize over 20 years of experience working with the company in virtually every area of operations.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Kappler-Roberts to discuss her position, Kappler's new technology and training center, and how she plans to address workforce challenges.

Q: What led to your position at Kappler?

A: My father, George Kappler, founded our family business on April 1, 1976, with six sewing machines and eight employees. I was 2 years old then, and from an early age I went with him to visit the production operators at the plant. In middle and high school, I started working summers to earn extra money.

After graduating college with a degree in operations and systems management, I became employed full time in 1998. For the first few years, I spent several months cross-training in each department, from production scheduling and sewing to shipping and receiving. I then transitioned to more permanent positions in engineering, purchasing, sales and, ultimately, as operations manager. In 2014, I was promoted to president as my father began semi-retirement.

Q: What is the biggest news at Kappler right now?

A: We just finished construction of a new technology and training center, with a focus on both our primary business of protective clothing as well as R&D support for other companies. The first floor is dedicated to Kappler's priority of innovation in protective fabrics, garments and seaming technologies. We are also expanding on this core competency of innovation as an R&D subcontractor for other large businesses. The second floor training facility is dedicated to our passion of making sure our customers "know what they're getting into," which applies to suits as well as hazards.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce?

A: I plan to address workforce challenges by being involved and having a voice -- that is a commitment I take seriously. I serve on my city's school board, on the workforce development initiative in my county, and statewide through my recent appointment to the Alabama State Workforce Development Board.

My goal is to influence K-12 systems, community colleges and career centers in my state to incorporate curriculum that supports a work-ethic value system as well as solid career pathways starting as early as third grade. Our education systems and industries must partner together to start initiatives that will help our children develop a value system that promotes an excellent work ethic.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: My maternity leave was cut short in 2005 when Kappler's leadership team at the time was dismissed due to mismanagement. My first child was less than a month old, the company was facing bankruptcy and I felt that my father needed my help to save the business.

At that moment, I had to decide whether to jump in or out of the business. I jumped in. Because I don't ever want that decision to have been in vain, I come to work every day with a personal mission to protect every employee's job to the best of my ability and also preserve manufacturing in America for what are literally life-saving products.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I have a supportive husband who is very involved with caring for our two sons, and I always start my day with quiet time for reflection and guidance. My husband and my quiet time are definitely my secret weapons.

For more information, visit www.kappler.com or call (800) 600-4019.