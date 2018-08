With the FONSI process completed, Velocys will now focus on the next steps in the project’s development, including securing the state-level permits that will be required to construct and operate the biorefinery. more

Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery shut down due to a power outage and was scheduled to restart operations a day later. more

The approximately $2 billion PHP Project will provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing market areas along the Texas Gulf Coast. more

By the end of 2018, EIA expects natural gas pipeline capacity into the South Central region of the United States to reach almost 19 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). more

Despite the uncertainties surrounding trade and world energy markets, analysts continue to express optimism for the future of the U.S. petrochemical industry and The Second Wave. more

In June 2018, natural gas production in the Haynesville shale formation, located in northeastern Texas and Louisiana, averaged 6.35 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), accounting for 8.5% of the total U.S. dry natural gas production. more

More Stories...