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18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil
Thank you to our Sponsors!
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The BrandSafway booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The Firetrol booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Tim Bobo of PBI International, Duane Buckley of Vapor Point and Tony DeLeon of Enterprise Products enjoy the BIC Alliance boil.
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The Redguard booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The TCC/TCA booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The U.S. Metals booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Chris McMullen of TNT Crane, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Tammy Frank of Mitsubishi Corp in the TNT Crane booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The TopFlight booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The Management Controls booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Ryan Havrda of Rain for Rent and Juan Suarez of ExxonMobil attend the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish boil.
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The International Cooling Towers (ICT) booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Lewis Schneider with TNT Crane greets Collin McGuire with Covestro in front of the TNT Crane booth.
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The Sparkling Clear booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The Sunstate Equipment booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Paul Hernandez with Omega Industrial Services, Gina Davis and Cameron Buckels with Kinder Morgan chatting at the BIC Alliance 18th Annual Crawfish Boil.
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The Milestone Project Services booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The Blackline Safety booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Chris Ochoa of Republic Services, Jeremy Osterberger, Tom Derrah and Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance take a moment to connect.
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The Torque Tools booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Chrissy Jacobson with Management Controls, Valentin De Los Reyes with Dow and Whitney Fannon with Management Controls pose for a photo in the Management Controls booth.
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The Republic Services booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Mark Hertzog with BIC Alliance, Cassie Sandoval of Conco and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance networking at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The BIC Alliance 18th Annual Crawfish Boil dessert table sponsored by LGH.
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Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger poses for a photo in the Ward Vessel photo booth.
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Tyrone Brownlee and Jennifer Williams with Reef Industries pose for a photo at the Cigar station sponsored by Reef.
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Guests getting registered for the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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The Power Storage Solutions booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Evgenia Abaev and Corey Peterson with Scafom-rux North America chat with Nik Joe of BIC Alliance.
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The TNT Crane booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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John MacDonald with LyondellBasell having some fun at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Nick Doty with Republic Services welcoming guests to the Republic Services booth.
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The Arix booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Eric Guthrie and Russ Williams with Sparkling Clear welcome Jason Woodson with Weigh-Tech to the Sparkling Clear booth.
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The Huntington Bank booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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The USA DeBusk booth at the 18th annual BIC Alliance crawfish boil.
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Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance greets Madeleine Johnson with Industrial Thermal Services, Jimmy Veal with ExxonMobil and Loren Baldini with Rain for Rent.
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Madeline Harlan (left) and Tiffany Peck (right), both with Huntington Bank, connect with industry peers at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Chris Priddy (left), Wade Dennison and Jud Masters (right) enjoy networking during the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Mary Bertrand (NRG Cedar Bayou), Krystal Garcia (NRG), Cristal Shaffer (USA DeBusk) and Jamie Crum (USA DeBusk) gather at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Industry professionals network during the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Guests gather for crawfish and networking at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Whitney Fannon and Chrissy Jacobson, both with Management Controls, join Jessica Pena and Jesse Pena, both with Worley, at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Karl Gansen (WT Rail), Thomas Brinsko (BIC Alliance) and Shannon Vrba (Texas Chemistry Council) attend the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Jonathan Coker (ITC), Jose Degollado (Firetrol Protection Systems), Matt Plant (ITC) and Thomas Brinsko (BIC Alliance) network at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Billy Ross (US Metals), Thomas Brinsko (BIC Alliance), OJ Pedescleaux Jr. (PEMEX) and Matthew Johnstone (US Metals) attend the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Juan Garcia (Dow Chemical) and Martin Rodriguez (Dow Deer Park) connect during the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Kevin Jannasch (Chevron Phillips, left), Danny Jannasch (Marathon Petroleum Company, second from left), Geoffrey Miller (Liberty Mutual, second from right) and Alfred Barboza (Marathon Petroleum, right) attend the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Annamaria Lake (Allyn Logistics/Baker Hughes LLC, left) and Helen Silmon (Allyn Logistics/Baker Hughes LLC, right) attend the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Billy Ross and Matthew Johnstone, both with US Metals, join Jeremy Osterberger (BIC Alliance), Eric Longoria (ExxonMobil) and Steve Fell (Braskem) at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Paula Neal (Romar Rail Company) and Julie Lang attend the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Thomas Brinsko (BIC Alliance), Chris Priddy (RedGuard), Samuel Rodriguez (LyondellBasell), Joe Sasa (LyondellBasell) and Natividad Melancon (BASF) gather at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Chelsea Hebert, Maren Perry and Valerie Morrison with Milestone Project Services welcome Nik Joe with BIC Alliance to the Milestone Project Services booth at the 2026 BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Steven Kelly and Leroy Charles with AITX network with Ted Gibson with Blackline Safety at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Connor Kaple and Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance catch up with Chris Ochoa with Republic Services at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Frances Hoover, Sandra Stewart and Sandra Thornton with LiftHigh Crane & Rigging enjoy their time with Nik Joe with BIC Alliance at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Deven Hull with UBS Financial Services catches up with Christopher Daniels and Richard Bright with PetroDecon at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Daniel Macias Jr with SAI Gulf, Chris Ochoa and Nick Doty with Republic Services and Daniel Macias with NRG – Cedar Bayou network at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Rodney Franklin with Sunstate Equipment, Michael Craft with Kuraray Eval and Cathy Granville with Sunstate Equipment enjoy their time at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Billy Ross and Matthew Johnstone with U.S. Metals welcome Eric Longoria with ExxonMobil and Steve Foil with Braskem to the U.S. Metals booth at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance catches up with Charles Henry with Gulf Coast Wrap at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Chris Priddy with RedGuard, Landon Johnson and Jancobi Davis with LyondellBasell and Jud Masters with RedGuard gather for a photo at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
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Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Chris Marshall with LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Cody Meyers with Repcon, Carolina Lugo with Sitepro Rentals, Rhiannon Gould with Spartan Industrial Cleaning and Nick Cronan with Repcon network at the 18th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.