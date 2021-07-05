A conversation with Elizabeth Fazio Haleof Gulf Coast Authority

As general manager and CEO of the Gulf Coast Authority (GCA), Elizabeth Fazio Hale understands the importance of her leadership role, especially at a time when essential workers are more critical than ever.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Fazio Hale to learn more about her passion for water and wastewater

Elizabeth Fazio Hale General Manager and CEO Gulf Coast Authority

management and how GCA helps protect the waters of Texas.

Q: What led to your position at GCA?

A: I have a background in politics, law and finance, and a passion for improving the environmental and economic aspects of water and wastewater management.

In 2009, I became director of the Natural Resources Committee under Rep. Allan Ritter (R-Nederland) in the Texas House of Representatives. It was there that I started my love affair with water-related issues, which I view as one of society's most important challenges. Thanks to the professional relationships I developed in the water and wastewater sectors, I was invited to join the GCA team as assistant general manager in 2019, in preparation of becoming CEO and general manager. I took the helm of GCA late last year, and it has been such an amazing and rewarding experience.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: GCA has a unique role to play in meeting Texas' water needs, and we bring a long history of professionalism to the task. I see my primary job as leveraging the skills and commitment of our team, giving them the tools they need and empowering them as we "grow with purpose" to better serve our mission. With a proven track record of innovation, we look ahead to the future and ask, "How can we best serve the environment, the economy, and our customers and communities?" With the thoughtful vision of our board, I view myself as a guide to "thinking big" as we continue to rise to the challenge of protecting the waters of Texas.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: GCA recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary with a look back at its many accomplishments. I want to build upon that legacy for the next 50 years. The board has initiated a strategic planning and visioning process that starts with planning in five-year increments, aligning with the state's water planning process in terms of a 50-year horizon on a cyclical five-year basis. This process begins at the staff level, where we are working to address visioning for our people, infrastructure, mission and core values. We are also working on a GCA branding document and strategic communications plan for our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: I worked on the Texas State Water Implementation Fund for Texas legislation, creating a financing mechanism for a statewide commitment to finance $30 billion over the next 50 years. Since its creation in 2013, the program has provided almost $9 billion in funding to water supply projects across the state. The financing program has become the base model for the creation of funds to finance Texas' new flood planning and implementation process. Not only was this a signature effort for Texas, but it spurred the passion I now bring to GCA's mission.

Q: What is an "interesting fact" about you people might not know?

A: My husband and I care for my disabled sister who is five years older than me. When I was younger, I felt a heavy burden as her advocate. Today, I realize it is an honor to have her as a part of our lives; she is a source of joy and a continual inspiration. We also have a 12-year-old daughter, McKenzi, and 4-yearold son, Holt.