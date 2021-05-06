Chevron Phillips Chemical to build world-scale 1-hexene unit in Old Ocean, Texas

Chevron Oil Refinery

Chevron Phillips Chemical announced today plans to expand its alpha olefins business with a second world-scale unit to produce on-purpose 1-hexene. Expected capacity for the new unit is 266 KTA with targeted startup in 2023 and its location will be Old Ocean, Texas, near the company’s Sweeny facility. At its peak, the project anticipates supporting more than 600 construction jobs and 50-plus full-time positions.

1-hexene is a critical component in the production of high-performance polyethylene (PE). This plastic resin is commonly used in the production of film and rigid containers for a variety of everyday products, including packaging for food, detergent and pharmaceuticals, among many others.

“As global PE demand continues to grow, this project demonstrates Chevron Phillips Chemical’s commitment to expand with customer needs and remain a leading 1-hexene supplier,” said Mitch Eichelberger, executive vice president of polymers and specialties. “Our company is grateful for the support of our customers, elected officials, as well as local businesses and residents. Old Ocean is already home to several great assets, and we look forward to becoming an even more important economic engine for the local economy, while expanding our business to meet global demand from current and future customers.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s new 1-hexene unit will use the latest evolution of the company’s proprietary, on-purpose technology to produce exceptional-purity comonomer grade 1-hexene from ethylene. The new asset will harness the latest advances in process design to maximize production, optimize resource management and reduce emissions. Resource efficiency and reduced emissions are both central to the company’s sustainability strategy, as outlined in detailed annual reports available on www.cpchem.com.

Chevron Phillips Chemical currently operates two full-range alpha-olefin units and the world’s largest on-purpose 1-hexene unit at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas. The new unit’s location will provide additional flexibility and production to meet anticipated demand from the company’s growing customer base, while establishing room for continued future growth.