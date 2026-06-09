TCC-EHS Awards

BIC Attends Photos

×

1 of 36

TCC-EHS Awards

TCC-EHS Awards

Mark Bookmeyer with LyondellBasell and Amanda Sobaldo (?) with Turner Industries.

×

2 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.51.27 AM.png

Dennis Winkler with Winkle Public Relations makes a speech at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

3 of 36

IMG_6566.jpeg
×

4 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.43.27 AM.png

Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

5 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.44.06 AM.png

Greg Cannon, Dominic DeSantis, Brian Duncan, Kaitlin Rebman, Susan Scott, Nancy Ross and Tony Wood with Lyondell enjoy their time at the TCC-EHS Awards Banquet 2026.

×

6 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.44.44 AM.png

Meg Reese, Jennifer Bravo, Casey Bird and Anna Longnecker with OxyChem gather for a photo together at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

7 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.45.07 AM.png

Melissa Houston, Jennifer Flodden, Amy Hooper and Andrew Coggins with Eastman before the TCC-EHS Awards 2026.

×

8 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.45.30 AM.png

Gloria Robledo, David Bilharts, Trey White, Steven Marques and Justin Iwuala with Formosa Plastics Corporation take a photo together at the TCC-EHS Awards in Galveston, Texas.

×

9 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.45.49 AM.png

Tom Nutbrown and Rebecca Nutbrown with Covestro and Lauren Heffernan with Lee College catch up prior to the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.

×

10 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.46.09 AM.png

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catches up with Advait Sane with Ascend Performance Materials and Eric Delgado with OxyChem.

×

11 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.46.28 AM.png

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance takes a photo with Maria Ortega and Victor Ortega with Covestro at the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas.

×

12 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.46.56 AM.png

Willie Wells with Industry Business Roundtable, Elizabeth Wells and Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council enjoy the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.

×

13 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.47.14 AM.png

Shain Reed, Paloma Ceballos and Greg Blanchard with Ineos chat at the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.

×

14 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.47.43 AM.png

Jeff Cline with Rain for Rent and Greg Blanchard with Ineos catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

15 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.48.05 AM.png

Ryan Brown and Eric Hints with BASF network with Wendell Rychlik with Zachry Group at the TCC-EHS Awards 2026.

×

16 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.48.27 AM.png

Karl Gansen with Weighing Technologies, Michelle Archer with BearComm, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Shannon Vrba, Tracy Sappington and Jaida Langston with Texas Chemistry Council catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

17 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.49.07 AM.png

Baylee Tupper with Veriforce, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

18 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.50.35 AM.png

Greg Verm, Hunter Verm with HASC, Corey Wright with Covestro and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at the TCC-EHS Awards in Galveston, Texas.

×

19 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.50.54 AM.png

Reta Brown with Tipco, Todd Behne with OxyChem, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Cheryl Miller with Tolunay-Wong and Sabrina Schwertner catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

20 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.53.07 AM.png
×

21 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.53.22 AM.png
×

22 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.53.49 AM.png

Representatives from Chevron-Phillips accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

23 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.54.04 AM.png

Jim Hillier with LyondellBasell makes a speech at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

24 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.54.21 AM.png

Representatives from Dow accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

25 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.54.39 AM.png

Representatives from ExxonMobil accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

26 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.54.58 AM.png

Representatives from LyondellBasell accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

27 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.55.23 AM.png

Paul Fritsch with ExxonMobil makes a speech at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

28 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.55.48 AM.png

Representatives from Chemours accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

29 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.56.32 AM.png

Gregg Kiihne with BASF joins Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council on stage at the TCC-EHS Awards.

×

30 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.56.57 AM.png
×

31 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.57.13 AM.png
×

32 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.57.22 AM.png

Jim Hillier with LyondellBasell and Carrie Phillips with Chevron Phillips on stage at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.

×

33 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.57.38 AM.png
×

34 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.57.57 AM.png

Paul Fritsch with ExxonMobil, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Kimberly Haas with ExxonMobil catch up at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas.

×

35 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.58.24 AM.png

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Amanda Jordan Baxer with Ohmstede, Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council, Stephen Hailey with Total Tent Solutions, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Tony Wood and Sabrina Alexander with LyondellBasell gather for a photo at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony in Galveston, Texas.

×

36 of 36

Screenshot 2026-06-09 at 9.58.49 AM.png

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spends time with Carrie Phillips with Chevron Phillips and MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA at the TCC-EHS Awards.

Tags