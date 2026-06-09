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TCC-EHS Awards
Mark Bookmeyer with LyondellBasell and Amanda Sobaldo (?) with Turner Industries.
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Dennis Winkler with Winkle Public Relations makes a speech at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Greg Cannon, Dominic DeSantis, Brian Duncan, Kaitlin Rebman, Susan Scott, Nancy Ross and Tony Wood with Lyondell enjoy their time at the TCC-EHS Awards Banquet 2026.
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Meg Reese, Jennifer Bravo, Casey Bird and Anna Longnecker with OxyChem gather for a photo together at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Melissa Houston, Jennifer Flodden, Amy Hooper and Andrew Coggins with Eastman before the TCC-EHS Awards 2026.
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Gloria Robledo, David Bilharts, Trey White, Steven Marques and Justin Iwuala with Formosa Plastics Corporation take a photo together at the TCC-EHS Awards in Galveston, Texas.
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Tom Nutbrown and Rebecca Nutbrown with Covestro and Lauren Heffernan with Lee College catch up prior to the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catches up with Advait Sane with Ascend Performance Materials and Eric Delgado with OxyChem.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance takes a photo with Maria Ortega and Victor Ortega with Covestro at the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas.
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Willie Wells with Industry Business Roundtable, Elizabeth Wells and Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council enjoy the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.
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Shain Reed, Paloma Ceballos and Greg Blanchard with Ineos chat at the TCC-EHS Awards ceremony.
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Jeff Cline with Rain for Rent and Greg Blanchard with Ineos catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Ryan Brown and Eric Hints with BASF network with Wendell Rychlik with Zachry Group at the TCC-EHS Awards 2026.
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Karl Gansen with Weighing Technologies, Michelle Archer with BearComm, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Shannon Vrba, Tracy Sappington and Jaida Langston with Texas Chemistry Council catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Baylee Tupper with Veriforce, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Greg Verm, Hunter Verm with HASC, Corey Wright with Covestro and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at the TCC-EHS Awards in Galveston, Texas.
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Reta Brown with Tipco, Todd Behne with OxyChem, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Cheryl Miller with Tolunay-Wong and Sabrina Schwertner catch up at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Representatives from Chevron-Phillips accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Jim Hillier with LyondellBasell makes a speech at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Representatives from Dow accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Representatives from ExxonMobil accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Representatives from LyondellBasell accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Paul Fritsch with ExxonMobil makes a speech at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Representatives from Chemours accept an award at the TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Gregg Kiihne with BASF joins Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council on stage at the TCC-EHS Awards.
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Jim Hillier with LyondellBasell and Carrie Phillips with Chevron Phillips on stage at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony.
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Paul Fritsch with ExxonMobil, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Kimberly Haas with ExxonMobil catch up at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Amanda Jordan Baxer with Ohmstede, Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council, Stephen Hailey with Total Tent Solutions, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Tony Wood and Sabrina Alexander with LyondellBasell gather for a photo at the 2026 TCC-EHS Awards Ceremony in Galveston, Texas.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spends time with Carrie Phillips with Chevron Phillips and MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA at the TCC-EHS Awards.