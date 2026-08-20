Effective gasket sealing: The hidden foundation of reliable data center infrastructure

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The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing is reshaping the design of modern data centers. As server densities increase and computational workloads become more demanding, operators are investing heavily in advanced cooling technologies and reliable on-site power generation. While significant attention is given to processors, cooling equipment, and electrical infrastructure, one critical component often receives far less recognition: sealing technology.

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Gaskets, compression packing, expansion joints, and other engineered sealing solutions play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of the systems that keep data centers operational. Whether preventing coolant leakage within liquid cooling systems or maintaining the reliability of on-site power generation systems, effective sealing directly contributes to uptime, energy efficiency, operational safety, and long-term asset performance.

As facilities continue pursuing lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), higher rack densities, and greater operational reliability, engineered sealing solutions have become an increasingly important consideration rather than routine maintenance components.

The evolution of data center infrastructure

Traditional air-cooled data centers are gradually giving way to liquid cooling technologies capable of supporting today's AI workloads. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity consumption from data centers is expected to grow significantly over the coming decade as AI adoption accelerates. Higher power densities generate substantially more heat, making efficient thermal management essential for reliable operation.

Liquid cooling systems provide significantly greater heat transfer capability than conventional air cooling, enabling higher computing densities while reducing energy requirements. However, this increased efficiency also introduces a far more complex network of piping, manifolds, heat exchangers, pumps, valves, and cooling distribution units (CDUs). Every mechanical connection within these systems represents a potential leak path.

Today, reliable data center operation therefore depends on four interconnected engineering pillars: power generation, thermal management, energy efficiency, and mechanical sealing. While all four are essential to seamless operation, sealing often determines whether the other three operate reliably over the facility's lifetime.

Why cooling system sealing matters

Unlike conventional industrial piping, modern Technology Cooling Systems (TCS) frequently utilize lightweight, thin-wall stainless steel manifolds and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping to reduce installation weight while improving corrosion resistance and simplifying installation. These materials often result in lower flange rigidity and reduced bolt load capacity when compared to traditional steel piping systems.

This creates unique sealing challenges.

Gaskets installed in these systems must:

Achieve leak-tight sealing under relatively low seating stresses.

Accommodate flange movement and thermal expansion.

Resist creep and relaxation over long operating periods.

Maintain integrity during continuous thermal cycling.

Remain compatible with water, glycol, dielectric fluids, or ultra-pure water (UPW).

Selecting a gasket solely based on pressure or temperature ratings is often insufficient. Instead, successful sealing depends on evaluating the complete joint design, including flange rigidity, bolt load, fluid compatibility, operating conditions, and expected thermal movement.

Engineered sealing solutions designed specifically for low-load applications help compensate for flange distortion while maintaining long-term sealing performance throughout the cooling circuit.

Small leaks have large consequences

Cooling leaks equate to far more than routine maintenance issues. Minor coolant losses can reduce heat exchanger efficiency, increase pump energy consumption, introduce air into the system, and compromise cooling performance across the facility.

In a data center environment, even a small coolant leak can have immediate consequences if fluid reaches energized IT equipment, electrical distribution, or cabling, turning a minor sealing failure into hardware damage and unplanned downtime.

Beyond the immediate risk to equipment, poor sealing can contribute to:

Glycol or coolant leakage.

Reduced heat transfer efficiency.

Increased pumping energy requirements.

Chiller inefficiencies.

Unplanned maintenance.

Equipment failures.

Higher operating expenses.

Air leakage presents similar challenges. Poorly sealed airflow pathways can allow hot exhaust air to recirculate into server intakes or permit bypass airflow that reduces cooling effectiveness. Both conditions increase cooling demand and place additional stress on mechanical systems.

These seemingly minor losses ultimately influence one of the industry's most important performance metrics: Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Modern liquid-cooled facilities can achieve PUE values approaching 1.1 when cooling systems operate efficiently, making leak prevention an important contributor to overall facility performance.

Reliable power depends on reliable sealing

Cooling alone cannot keep a data center operational if electrical power is interrupted.

Mission-critical facilities increasingly rely on redundant electrical infrastructure that may include diesel generators, natural gas turbines, battery storage, microgrids, and emerging hydrogen-capable power systems. These assets ensure continuous operation during grid disturbances while supporting growing computational demand.

Unlike cooling systems, power generation equipment operates under extremely demanding mechanical conditions. High temperatures, pressure fluctuations, vibration, combustion gases, and repeated thermal cycling place considerable stress on gasketed joints and valve packing.

Sealing failures within these systems can result in:

Fuel leaks.

Exhaust leakage.

Reduced equipment efficiency.

Environmental emissions.

Extended maintenance outages.

Reduced standby system reliability.

Engineered sealing materials designed for these environments must maintain low bolt-load retention, resist blowout under pressure, and recover after repeated thermal cycling. These characteristics become particularly important during emergency generator startup, where equipment rapidly transitions from ambient conditions to full operating temperature.

As data centers diversify their energy strategies through natural gas, hydrogen blending, and fuel cell technologies, sealing materials must also maintain chemical compatibility with a broader range of fuels while continuing to deliver long-term reliability.

Engineering matters more than products alone

While gasket materials receive considerable attention, successful sealing depends on more than selecting the appropriate product.

Effective sealing requires consideration of the complete joint assembly, including flange condition, flange stress analysis, bolt selection, gasket geometry, operating media, installation procedures, and long-term operating conditions.

Application engineering has become particularly valuable within data centers because cooling and power systems often combine traditional industrial equipment with newer materials such as HDPE piping, compact heat exchangers, modular cooling units, and advanced power generation technologies.

Engineering support may include:

Guided selection of engineered materials.

Custom gasket design.

Joint analysis.

Flange management programs.

Installation guidance.

On-site technical assistance.

Complete joint hardware, including bolting, hoses, and expansion joints.

This system-level approach helps ensure that sealing solutions are matched to actual operating conditions rather than selected solely from material specifications.

Building reliability from every connection

Data center reliability is often associated with redundant power systems, sophisticated cooling equipment, and advanced monitoring technologies. Every one of these systems ultimately depends on thousands of mechanical joints remaining leak-free throughout years of continuous operation.

A single gasket failure can compromise cooling performance, increase energy consumption, force unplanned maintenance, or reduce the availability of critical backup power infrastructure. Conversely, properly engineered sealing solutions help preserve joint integrity, improve equipment reliability, reduce operating costs, and support the uninterrupted operation that modern digital infrastructure demands.

As AI workloads continue to increase computing density and operators pursue ever-greater efficiency, sealing technology will play an increasingly important role in enabling resilient, energy-efficient data centers. By treating sealing as an engineered system rather than a commodity component, facility designers and operators can strengthen both cooling and power generation infrastructure while supporting long-term operational reliability.

For a closer look at engineered sealing solutions for data center cooling and power generation applications, download the TEADIT® Data Center eBook.