How to specify the right gasket for reliable sealing performance

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In industrial operations, a gasket’s performance can directly affect safety, environmental compliance, equipment reliability, and production continuity. An improperly selected gasket can result in chronic leakage, unplanned shutdowns, regulatory exposure, product loss, and elevated maintenance costs. Conversely, a correctly specified gasket contributes to joint integrity, emissions control, and long-term operational stability.

For this reason, gasket selection must be approached as an engineering decision grounded in technical evaluation rather than familiarity, habit, or visual identification. The following framework outlines the critical considerations that support reliable gasket selection across pipelines, heat exchangers, valves, and other pressurized equipment.

Step 1: Understand the Equipment

Expand A subject matter expert at TEADIT® ’s innovation hub testing a cut gasket.

The first and most important step in gasket selection is understanding where the gasket will be installed. Equipment configuration directly influences compression requirements, bolt load distribution, and allowable gasket types.

Pipelines Systems and Standard Flanges

For piping systems, key considerations include:

Nominal Pipe Size (NPS)

Pressure class

Flange facing type, such as raised face or flat face

Surface finish

Flange material

Stud and nut material and size

Bolt lubrication practices

Standard flanges manufactured to ASME B16.5 and ASME B16.47 typically follow standardized dimensional and pressure classifications, which simplifies some aspects of selection. However, the gasket must still match the mechanical and operational demands of the bolted joint.

Heat Exchangers

Expand Examples of TEADIT®’s metallic and spiral wound gaskets.

Heat exchangers require additional scrutiny due to geometry and operating variability. Critical considerations include:

Gasket location, such as channel to tube sheet or shell to cover

Whether the floating head is pressurized

Flange diameter and bolt load capability

Thermal cycling exposure

Equipment classifications under TEMA may restrict certain gasket types, including non-metallic materials in specific exchanger classes. Proper identification of exchanger configuration is therefore essential prior to material selection.

Valves

Valve body and bonnet joints are often designed to achieve metal-to-metal contact at the outer edge. In these cases, the gasket is expected to reach a specific compression level before the joint stops closing; compressibility and recovery characteristics are critical.

Pumps and Rotating Equipment

Rotating equipment can sometimes present some additional challenges. For example, an OEM may require that some gasket covers have a specific thickness that cannot be changed if a different material is used for replacements, despite better options being potentially available. Additionally, when these are replaced, mismatched flanges can occur, such as RTJ-to-RF, which affects gasket sizing.

Step 2: Define the Service Conditions

Once the equipment is understood, evaluate the service environment in detail.

Key factors include:

Process media composition

Operating temperature

Operating pressure

Pressure fluctuations

Thermal cycling

Chemical aggressiveness

Abrasiveness

Media Compatibility

The chemical nature of the fluid process often determines the material family.

Highly corrosive services may limit the applicability of certain compressed fiber materials depending on the elastomer binder and reinforcement fibers used.

Hydrocarbon service may require low-emission performance.

Food or pharmaceutical applications may require contamination control and FDA compliance.

For example, polytetrafluoroethylene-based (PTFE) materials are frequently selected when chemical resistance and purity are priorities. In contrast, graphite-based materials may be preferred in higher temperature environments where PTFE reaches its thermal limits.

Temperature and Pressure

Non-metallic gaskets generally have a lower maximum recommended gasket stress compared to semi-metallic or metallic designs. In high-pressure systems, where higher bolt loads are required, metallic or semi-metallic gaskets are often more appropriate.

Temperature limitations are frequently dictated by filler materials. In semi-metallic gaskets, the metal winding provides structural integrity, but the filler material tends to determine chemical and thermal limits. There may be instances where the metallurgy is driven by chemical resistance as well.

Step 3: Consider Regulatory and Emissions Requirements

In many industrial environments, fugitive emissions control is mandatory. Gasket selection must therefore account for applicable environmental standards and leakage classifications.

Regulatory considerations may include:

Environmental Protection Agency limits in North America.

Semi-metallic gaskets that meet the requirements of ASME B16.20.

European leakage classifications regulations, such as TA-Luft and the guidelines VDI 2440.

Where emissions control is critical, gasket selection must consider validated leakage performance. Spiral wound gaskets and certain high-performance sheet materials are commonly tested to meet low-emission standards.

Understanding the required leakage class before selection prevents costly retrofits or non-compliance issues later.

Step 4: Evaluate Mechanical Constraints and Installation Context

Even if a gasket is technically compatible with the service, installation realities can influence the final decision.

Consider:

Available space to insert the gasket

Whether the joint can be fully separated

Flange alignment condition

Time constraints during shutdowns

Installer familiarity with the material

For example, very soft sheet gaskets may offer excellent sealing performance but can be difficult to slide into partially opened flanges. In facilities where downtime is limited and joints cannot be fully disassembled, gasket handling characteristics become important.

Installation procedures also affect performance. A properly selected gasket can fail if the bolt load is uneven or insufficient, while the best installation cannot compensate for incompatible materials for the service. Selection, equipment understanding, and installation must work together.

Step 5: Understand Material Behavior

Expand Depiction of a variety of TEADIT®’s PTFE gaskets.

While it is not uncommon for operators to request gaskets based on color or familiarity, these distinguishers do not define performance capabilities.

Each gasket family behaves differently:

Compressed fiber sheets rely on elastomer binders and fibers. Their limitations typically stem from the rubber component, but both primary components need to be evaluated.

PTFE-based materials offer outstanding chemical resistance and electrical insulation but have temperature limitations and creep considerations.

Graphite-based materials provide excellent high-temperature capability but require evaluation in oxidizing environments.

Semi-metallic gaskets combine structural strength with a filler material that defines sealing and chemical resistance.

Understanding these behaviors ensures that the selected gasket aligns with mechanical, chemical, and thermal demands.

6. Integrate Lifecycle Performance, Standardization, and Change Management

Gasket selection should extend beyond immediate technical suitability and consider lifecycle performance, operational efficiency, and internal approval processes.

Where technically appropriate, facilities may benefit from standardizing gasket materials across similar services. Rationalizing material selection can simplify procurement, reduce inventory complexity, and minimize the risk of misapplication. However, standardization must never override application-specific evaluation. Each joint must be assessed according to its operating conditions and performance requirements.

When replacing an existing gasket material with an alternative design, formal Management of Change procedures may be required. Supporting documentation can include:

Material specifications

Dimensional drawings

Torque calculations

Emission or performance validation data

Comprehensive engineering documentation facilitates internal review and provides technical justification for the selected solution.

Lifecycle cost must also be evaluated. Gasket selection should be based on the total cost of ownership rather than the initial purchase price. Leaks represent product loss, energy inefficiency, and potential regulatory liability. A technically rigorous and well-documented selection process, along with regular maintenance and inspections, mitigates these risks and supports long-term operational reliability.

This diagnostic approach helps refine future selections and prevents repeated failure.

A Structured Approach Delivers Reliable Sealing

Successful gasket selection requires technical rigor, cross-functional collaboration, and accurate interpretation of operating conditions and standards. TEADIT® provides engineering support throughout this process, assisting customers with material evaluation, torque calculations, emission performance validation, dimensional drawings, and technical documentation required for internal approval procedures. By working closely with plant engineers, reliability teams, and maintenance personnel, TEADIT® helps ensure that gasket selection aligns with equipment design, service demands, and regulatory requirements while supporting long term operational reliability.

Contact TEADIT® and specify with confidence today: www.teadit.com.