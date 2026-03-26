Join us for the 18th annual BIC Crawfish Boil

Mark your calendars! You're invited to our annual crawfish boil on Thursday, May 14th!

Get ready for a delicious feast of fresh crawfish, good company, and plenty of fun.

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We can't wait to see you there!

Thank you to all our sponsors.

ARIX Technologies | Blackline Safety | BrandSafway | Huntington Bank | Firetrol | HASC | International Cooling Tower| Management Controls | Milestone | Power Storage Solutions | RedGuard | Republic Services | Sparkling Clear

Sunstate Equipment | Swift Services | TNT Crane & Rigging | TopFlight Mechanical Services | Torque Tools | U.S. Metals | USA DeBusk

Azalea Creek | LGH | Reef Industries | Rhyno Valve | Roessler | SPX Cooling | Ward Vessel & Exchanger

Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters. This is a private event, and you must be 21+ to attend.

If you should have any questions, contact Shallon Barboza.