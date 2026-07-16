Powering reliability with Teadit's sealing solutions

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At Downstream USA, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Brad Allen, regional sales manager, end user, at Teadit about the critical role fluid sealing solutions play in downstream operations.

Brad discusses how engineering relationships, responsive customer service and rapid turnaround help customers improve reliability across oil and gas, manufacturing and emerging data center applications. He also shares insights into a complex large-scale gasket project and explains why same-day service continues to be a key differentiator for Teadit.

“When they finally pulled the trigger on it, they needed it that day. So we were able to work with everybody from our shop supervisors all the way to our upper management and engineering team to make sure that got done.” - Brad Allen