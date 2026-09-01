Refining capacity: The next energy bottleneck

The next energy bottleneck will not come from a lack of crude oil. It will come from our ability to refine it.

The question facing the global energy market today is not simply whether there is enough oil in the ground. The bigger challenge is whether there is enough refining capacity to transform that crude into the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel that power economies, move supply chains and keep the world in motion. For years, crude oil has dominated the energy conversation. Prices per barrel, OPEC production decisions, shale output figures; these are the numbers that move markets and lead newscasts. But quietly, behind those headlines, refining capacity has emerged as one of the most critical and overlooked drivers of fuel markets. A combination of geopolitical conflict, aging infrastructure, evolving regulation and years of disciplined but cautious capital investment has left the global refining system with very little margin for disruption. When the system runs out of room, the consequences are not theoretical. They show up at the pump, in airline ticket prices, in the cost of moving goods and in the margin calculations of every facility along the Gulf Coast.

The refining numbers tell the story

During the second quarter of 2026, Shell reported a record refinery utilization rate of 102%, a figure CEO Wael Sawan discussed on the company's July earnings call. Shell's downstream earnings surged more than 700% from the same period a year earlier. American refiners told a similar story. Valero reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $12.54 per share, up 450% from a year ago. Chevron ran its U.S. refineries above 97% crude utilization.

ExxonMobil set a record for diesel production. Marathon Petroleum posted $8.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The numbers are extraordinary, but the underlying message is more important than the dollars: the refining system is running hard because it has to. The International Energy Agency has noted that global demand for petroleum products remains resilient even as available refining capacity has become increasingly concentrated in fewer regions, a combination that creates less flexibility and greater sensitivity to disruption. When a refinery goes offline, the impact extends far beyond the fence line. Fuel supplies tighten, markets respond and consumers feel the effects at the pump.

The nationwide average price of regular gasoline reached $4.10 per gallon in late July, according to AAA, compared with $3.15 a year earlier. That difference is not just a function of crude oil prices. It is a function of a refining system operating near its limits.

A global challenge with domestic consequences

The structural story behind those numbers has been building for a long time. Meaningful additions to domestic refining capacity have been limited for decades. Valero completed the closure of its Benicia refinery in California in April 2026. Phillips 66 closed its Los Angeles refinery in 2025. Those two closures removed roughly 280,000 bpd of West Coast refining capacity within 12 months. The White House has taken notice. According to reporting by Politico and E&E News published in late July and early August 2026, the Trump administration has had discussions with private investors about reopening idled refineries from California to the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the St. Croix refinery identified as a priority given its strategic location and its original design for processing Venezuelan crude.

A White House official confirmed the administration wants to see refineries across the country reopen, describing energy security as national security. Whether those conversations produce results is a question of economics, regulatory patience and investor confidence that will take years to answer. Restarting a mothballed refinery requires hundreds of millions of dollars, complex permitting and market conditions that justify the investment for decades. That is not a short-term solution.

Modernization is the new capacity strategy

What is happening in the near term is what the Gulf Coast knows better than anyone: sustained investment in the reliability and long-term performance of the facilities already operating. Valero is advancing a $230 million FCC Unit optimization project at its St. Charles refinery in Louisiana. Marathon brought yield-enhancing investments online at its El Paso and Robinson refineries. Chevron reported its Hess integration synergies delivered six months ahead of schedule.

These are not glamorous announcements. They do not generate the same headlines as a new refinery groundbreaking. But they are the decisions that keep the system running when it needs to run hardest, and they define operational excellence in an environment where spare capacity is a luxury no one can afford.

Building a new refinery requires billions of dollars, years of permitting and confidence that market conditions will support the investment for decades. That equation is difficult to justify for almost anyone right now. Instead, operators are investing in what they can control: the reliability, efficiency and long-term competitiveness of what they already have.

Beyond the barrel

For BIC Magazine's readers, this is the operating environment you work in every day. The industrial service companies, contractors, engineers, maintenance professionals and plant managers who make up this readership are the ones who execute the turnarounds, maintain the equipment, inspect the assets and keep the Gulf Coast refining and petrochemical complex running at the performance levels the market demands.

When margins are high and the refining system is running hard, every unplanned outage is more costly, every deferred maintenance decision carries more risk and every contractor relationship that functions as a genuine operational partnership creates more value for everyone on both sides of the gate.

The conversation we have been building at BIC for more than 40 years, about reliability, operational excellence, safety culture and the relationships that make this industry work, is the exact conversation the energy market needs right now. The next time gasoline prices dominate the headlines, watch the refineries. That is where the real story is unfolding.

Sincerely,

Jeremy Osterberger