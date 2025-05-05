Valero announces potential closure of Benicia Refinery by April 2026

Valero Energy Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Valero Refining Company-California, has submitted notice to the California Energy Commission of its current intent to idle, restructure, or cease refining operations at Valero’s Benicia Refinery by the end of April 2026.

Valero continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for its remaining operations in California.

“We understand the impact that this may have on our employees, business partners, and community, and will continue to work with them through this period,” said Lane Riggs, Chairman, CEO and President of Valero.

In connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives for Valero’s operations in California, a combined pre-tax impairment charge of $1.1 billion was recorded for the Benicia and Wilmington refineries, and is expected to be treated as a special item and excluded from first quarter 2025 adjusted earnings. Also included in this amount is the recognition of expected asset retirement obligations of $337 million as of March 31, 2025.