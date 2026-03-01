Refinery closures and their impact on U.S. fuel supply in 2026

The U.S. refining industry is entering a period of structural change.

As refinery capacity declines in key regions and fuel demand patterns continue to shift, operators, suppliers and regional markets are adjusting, with direct implications for inventories, utilization and the broader refining supply chain.

Declining refinery capacity meets steady fuel demand

Federal energy data shows that several refinery closures, combined with continued fuel consumption, could push inventories of gasoline, distillate and jet fuel to levels not seen since the early 2000s. According to the EIA, two pending refinery closures already included in its Short-Term Energy Outlook are expected to reduce domestic production of refined products, contributing to a projected decline in finished fuel stocks through 2026.

This trend comes as some operators respond to economic pressures, increasingly strict regional regulations and the ongoing transition toward lower-carbon energy markets. Together, these factors have made certain refining operations less economically viable.

Major refinery shutdowns in California and beyond

California has become a key focus in the capacity contraction story. One of the most significant developments is Phillips 66’s decision to cease operations at its Wilmington refinery in Los Angeles by late 2025. The plant historically processed roughly 139,000 b/d of crude.

In connection with the planned shutdown, Phillips 66 has already begun workforce reductions tied to the refinery’s closure. The company confirmed layoffs as part of its winddown process ahead of ceasing operations in late 2025.

Valero Energy has also announced plans to idle the Benicia refinery in the Bay Area by April 2026, shifting toward supplying the market through a mix of existing inventories and imports. Together, these closures represent a substantial reduction in California’s refining base and raise concerns about tighter regional fuel supply.

Analysts and regulators have noted that these facilities represent a significant share of West Coast refining capacity. Even if partially offset by imports or logistical changes, the loss of in-state processing capacity could leave the region more exposed to supply disruptions and price volatility.

Utilization rates and operational pressures

Closures do not automatically translate into higher utilization at remaining plants. Weekly refinery utilization rates can fluctuate due to maintenance schedules, feedstock availability and regional dynamics. Recent EIA data show utilization has declined at times compared with earlier periods.

Still, with fewer barrels of capacity available nationwide, remaining refineries may face increased pressure to run reliably and meet demand, even as operators balance turnaround schedules and operational risk.

Regional impacts and broader industry trends

California highlights how localized refinery exits can quickly affect the broader supply chain. Because the state’s refining network has limited connectivity to other U.S. refining hubs, reduced in-state capacity could increase reliance on imports, particularly for specialized blends such as California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending.

Nationally, refinery closures also reflect shifting investment priorities. Rather than building new capacity, many operators are focusing on maintenance, modernization and reliability projects at existing assets. While less visible than new builds, these investments help sustain output and extend asset life amid ongoing market headwinds.