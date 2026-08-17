Solitude partners sanction twin 48-inch Permian-to-Katy natural gas pipelines

WhiteWater announced that it, together with Devon Energy Corporation, MPLX LP, Diamondback Energy, Inc. and Western Midstream Partners, LP, through their Solitude Pipeline System joint venture, have reached a positive Final Investment Decision to construct two 48-inch natural gas pipelines, each running from the Permian Basin to Katy, TX, located about 30 miles west of downtown Houston.

The project has secured substantial long-term firm transportation agreements with predominantly investment-grade shippers to support the FID.

Solitude will deliver scalable, long-haul natural gas transportation to support Permian Basin growth and expanding Gulf Coast consumption. The joint venture's pipeline system will feature a flexible, phased design that provides initial capacity of approximately 2.25 Bcf/d in late 2029, and an additional 2.25 Bcf/d in 2030 with the ability to increase capacity thereafter to accommodate shipper demand. Capacity commissioning can be accelerated or deferred to align with evolving market dynamics.

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Solitude is expected to enter service in the second half of 2029, subject to receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The joint venture is owned by WhiteWater (50.0%), Devon Energy (25.0%), MPLX (10.0%), Diamondback Energy (7.5%) and Western Midstream Partners (7.5%). I Squared Capital and FIC Partners Management, LP are partners in WhiteWater's Solitude investment.