Pelican Pipeline expands system in Louisiana

WhiteWater announced the expansion of its Pelican Pipeline footprint in Louisiana with the Pelican Thrasher Lateral, a greenfield pipeline project that will deliver gas to Commonwealth LNG's liquefaction and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The Pelican Thrasher Lateral is expected to be in service in the first half of 2029 and will consist of approximately 65 miles of 42-inch pipe originating in the Gillis area in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana.

The Pelican Thrasher Lateral will be capable of transporting up to 2.5 Bcf/d.

WhiteWater, an Austin, Texas-based infrastructure company, has partnered with FIC, Stonepeak and Trace Capital Management on the Pelican Pipeline.