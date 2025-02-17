Commonwealth LNG receives export approval from DOE

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined President Trump to announce a new export authorization for the Commonwealth LNG project proposed for Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

This action is the first major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to receive an export authorization for non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries since President Trump and the Department of Energy lifted the Biden-Harris administration’s damaging freeze on LNG export permit approvals, restoring American energy leadership.

“President Trump has outlined a bold agenda for unleashing American energy dominance, and restoring regular order on U.S. LNG export permits is critical for meeting this commitment to the American people,” Secretary Wright said. “Today marks one of many steps that DOE will be taking to assure our future as a reliable energy supplier to the world and resume regular order to our regulatory responsibilities over natural gas exports.

“Exporting American LNG strengthens the U.S. economy and supports American jobs while bolstering energy security around the world, and I am proud to be working with President Trump to get American energy exports back on track.”

Once constructed, Commonwealth LNG, owned by Kimmeridge Texas Gas, LLC, will be able to export over 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG, further cementing the United States’ position as the top global exporter of LNG.

This authorization conditionally grants Commonwealth LNG authorization to export LNG to non-FTA countries from the proposed Commonwealth LNG project. In the order, DOE finds that LNG exports from Commonwealth LNG are likely to yield economic benefits to the United States, diversify global LNG supplies, and improve energy security for U.S. allies and trading partners over the course of the export term through 2050. DOE expects to issue a final order to Commonwealth LNG later this year.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, current U.S. LNG exports are expected to reach record highs in 2025, averaging over 15 Bcf/d. These record export levels are accompanied by record highs in current U.S. natural gas production of almost 105 Bcf/d.