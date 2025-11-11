Diamondback Energy employees unite to fight hunger in Oklahoma

Diamondback Energy’s Oklahoma City office hosted its annual Giving Week initiative, supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and families facing food insecurity across the state.

The campaign brought employees together through a variety of fundraising activities — including bingo, a pancake breakfast and a pickleball tournament — all designed to raise awareness and resources for the fight against hunger. To kick off this year’s Giving Week, more than 130 Diamondback employees volunteered to pack 16,821 pounds of food, helping to provide over 14,000 meals for Oklahomans in need. Employees across all locations participated in volunteer and fundraising efforts to strengthen the regions where the company operates.

For more information, visit diamondbackenergy.com.