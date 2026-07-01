The gigawatt clash: How digital infrastructure is siphoning industrial labor

The Gulf Coast has always competed for talent.

But the competition used to be between refineries and petrochemical plants, between contractors chasing the same turnaround windows, between LNG terminals and pipeline builders pulling from the same craft workforce. That was a manageable kind of competition. Everyone knew the rules.

What is happening now is different. Digital infrastructure is arriving in Texas and Louisiana at a GW scale, drawing from the same pool of journeyman electricians, pipefitters, instrument technicians and welders this region’s industrial sector has relied on for decades. Microsoft is in exclusivity negotiations with Chevron on a 2.6-GW gas-fired power campus in the Permian Basin. ExxonMobil is aggressively pursuing large-scale power generation paired with carbon capture, targeting AI and data center demand. A single project in Pecos County has received the largest air pollution permit in Texas history for a complex that could eventually generate 7.65 GW. During 2025 alone, the pipeline of gas power projects in development in Texas grew by nearly 58 GW, more than the peak power demand of California.

These are capital commitments, permits, turbines on order and contracts being signed right now. And every GW of new digital infrastructure pulls from the same talent pool that builds and maintains every refinery, terminal and petrochemical plant along this corridor.

That is the clash. And the industrial community needs to take it seriously.

The labor picture is more complicated than the headlines suggest

McKinsey research estimates 20 skilled trade job openings for every one new worker entering the trades through 2032. The data center industry alone is projected to require 140,000 additional electricians, HVAC pipefitters, heavy equipment operators, welders and construction laborers by 2030. Turner and Townsend’s 2024 Data Center Cost Index found construction labor costs across North American data center sites rising 8% to 12% year over year, driven almost entirely by skilled trades scarcity.

Those numbers are significant on their own. They become significant in a different way when you set them alongside what the Gulf Coast industrial sector is already managing. This is not a future problem. It is a present one. We are operating in a market shaped by the recent Strait of Hormuz closure, record refinery utilization, a wave of deferred maintenance building toward an inevitable reckoning and a midstream infrastructure buildout this region has not seen in a generation. LNG export terminals are running flat-out. Four new terminals under construction along the Sabine-Neches and Calcasieu Pass corridor will add roughly 10 billion cubic feet per day of demand over the next five years. The Golden Triangle is watching CPChem’s $8.5 billion polymers facility move toward commissioning while the America First Refining greenfield project in Brownsville prepares to break ground on the first new oil refinery built in the U.S. since 1976.

All of that work. All in the same geography.

Drawing from the same talent pool.

The digital infrastructure boom is not the enemy

Framing this as a zero-sum battle between tech and heavy industry misses the broader reality. The multi-GW buildout in Texas and Louisiana is driving unprecedented capital investment into regional economies and pushing skilled trades workers into stable, six-figure careers in communities where those opportunities were once tied entirely to the boom-and-bust cycles of O&G.

The root problem is not that digital infrastructure exists. The problem is that the regional talent pipeline was already severely depleted before the first hyperscale data center broke ground. A decade of boomer retirements, consecutive downstream downturns that washed experienced hands out of the industry and a generational decline in young people entering the trades created a structural deficit no single sector can spend its way out of alone.

The Gulf Coast has an advantage no other region can match. We have the most concentrated, sophisticated industrial training infrastructure in the world. If tech hyperscalers, industrial owners and craft contractors stop competing for the existing workforce and start co-investing in scaling it, the Gulf Coast can solve this capacity crisis faster than anywhere else in the country.

Refineries are not standing still

U.S. crude oil production set a new record in 2025, averaging 13.6 million bpd. That surge did not produce a corresponding surge in raw crude exports, which held steady at approximately 4.1 million bpd. The difference went into Gulf Coast refineries, which are home to more than 50% of total U.S. capacity and have been processing more crude than at any point in their history through capacity creep: incremental investment in efficiency, complexity and yield optimization that allows existing facilities to do more with what they already have.

Gulf Coast refineries are running near 95% utilization. In early 2026, RIN-adjusted crack spreads were hovering near $40 per barrel, giving every operator a powerful incentive to run as hard as the steel allows. But steel has limits, and every week of deferred maintenance is a week of accumulated risk.

The Gulf Coast has been here before

This region has navigated periods of extraordinary growth and disruption before. The offshore boom of the 1970s. The petrochemical expansion of the 1980s. The LNG buildout of the 2010s. Every time, the Gulf Coast industrial community figured out how to recruit, train and deploy the people needed to build and operate the next generation of infrastructure.

The data center boom, the AI power campus wave, the energy infrastructure investment cycle we are in right now: these are not threats to Gulf Coast industrial identity. They are extensions of it. The same skills, the same safety culture, the same craft traditions that built every refinery and terminal along this corridor are exactly what this new infrastructure requires.

The most valuable resource is not what is in the ground or what is moving through the pipe. It is the person holding the stinger. That has always been true. What has changed is how many industries are competing for that person and how much they are willing to pay to get them. The Gulf Coast doesn’t need to fear the competition. It’s time to lead it.

What we are building toward

At BIC Alliance, we sit at the intersection of all of this. BIC Magazine and bicmagazine.com cover the energy sector every day. BIC Recruiting places the leadership and craft talent that powers them. IVS Investment Banking advises industrial service company owners navigating M&A, equity events and ownership transitions. And our two conferences, The PRIME Expo in Texas and Louisiana, bring the plant managers, reliability leaders and engineers who run these facilities into the same room with the contractors who support them.

The conversation at PRIME this August in Pasadena will reflect exactly this moment: aging assets, compressed turnaround windows, a talent pool facing unprecedented poaching pressure and the relentless need to execute safely. Those are not abstract topics. They are the daily operational and financial realities for every person reading this magazine.