What record refinery margins mean for Gulf Coast contractors

Gulf Coast refineries are running harder than they have in years.

That is good news for operators capturing a crack spread above $54 per barrel. For the contractors who keep those facilities running, it means something else: the maintenance wave is building, and most of it has not been scheduled yet.

When refineries run hard, maintenance gets deferred. Not ignored, deferred. Operators make a deliberate calculation that taking a unit offline during a $54 crack spread environment costs more than pushing the schedule back a quarter or two. It is rational. It is also temporary. Every hour of deferred maintenance eventually becomes scheduled work, and it tends to come due all at once when market conditions shift.

The shift is coming. The question is whether you will be positioned when it arrives.

How the current margin environment is building the backlog

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since late February, pushing Brent crude from $61 at the start of the year to over $118 by the end of Q1. Gulf Coast refinery utilization rates, which were running in the mid-80% range through most of 2025, pushed back toward maximum throughput almost immediately. The 3-2-1 crack spread climbed from under $20 per barrel to over $54. Distillate margins at New York Harbor hit their highest monthly level since 2022.

Operators did not need to be told what to do. They pushed throughput and deferred discretionary maintenance.

Industrial Info Resources tracked $1.1 billion in U.S. refinery maintenance projects scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with ExxonMobil, Marathon and Valero accounting for nearly half. But several facilities were already pushing work back before the disruption began. Citgo Lake Charles deferred a scheduled turnaround from Q4 2025 into 2026 to sustain output during the strong Q4 margin environment. The current spring turnaround window is already compressed for the same reason. Operators do not want to take capacity offline right now.

Every one of those deferred windows will open. Most major process units run on four-to six-year cycles. Crude distillation units, fluid catalytic cracking units, hydrocrackers and reformers each operate on their own schedule. A single large refinery typically has multiple turnaround events staggered across the year. The facilities pushing those intervals right now are not eliminating the maintenance. They are accumulating it.

What happens when the strait reopens

When the Strait of Hormuz reopens and flows start to normalize, crack spreads will compress. The extraordinary margin environment that has made deferral rational will narrow. Operators who have been running hard will need to execute the maintenance they have been holding, and they will want to move quickly before conditions change again. That is when the phone calls come. The question every contractor should be asking right now is not whether that call is coming. It is whether you will be on the list when it does.

The facilities that deferred the most work are largely knowable. Citgo Lake Charles is one. The broader network of Gulf Coast refineries that pushed into maximum utilization through Q1 is another data set worth tracking. Crude distillation units and FCC units that were last turned around in 2021 and 2022 are approaching the back end of their cycle windows. Hydrocrackers at facilities that have been running heavy Venezuelan crude grades are subject to accelerated fouling and catalyst degradation under sustained high-throughput conditions.

None of that is speculative. It is maintenance scheduling, and contractors who understand the technical requirements of the units that have been running hardest are the ones in the strongest position to capture the work when it breaks open.

The facilities running Venezuelan crude need work done now

There is a category of maintenance demand that is not deferred. It is happening today, at specific facilities, and it is tied directly to the Venezuelan crude ramp that has been accelerating since early 2026.

Chevron is producing roughly 250,000 bpd in Venezuela and exporting primarily to its Pascagoula, Miss., refinery. Valero, which imported just over 100,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude in 2024, has publicly signaled plans to increase that volume. Phillips 66 has said its Gulf Coast facilities could handle several hundred thousand more bpd if supply is available. ExxonMobil's Baytown and Baton Rouge complexes are also positioned to run more heavy sour grades.

Venezuelan crude is heavy, high-sulfur and designed for the kind of deep conversion equipment (cokers, hydrocrackers, desulfurization units) that Gulf Coast refineries built specifically to process it. But years of reduced Venezuelan imports during the sanctions period meant some of that equipment shifted to different feedstocks, operating procedures changed and some units were reconfigured. Ramping Venezuelan volumes up is not a simple rerouting exercise. It requires equipment inspection, catalyst management, process adjustments and in some cases active recommissioning work.

For contractors with coker maintenance experience, heat exchanger bundle replacement capabilities or desulfurization unit expertise, that work is live at named facilities right now. The operators moving Venezuelan volumes know which contractors have the relevant experience. If you are not already known to them, the time to establish that relationship is before the scope is written, not after.

Get to the facilities before the work gets scoped

The deferred maintenance wave and the Venezuelan crude ramp point toward the same practical advice: get to the facilities now. The contractors who capture the turnaround and maintenance surge that follows a period of maximum utilization are not the ones who respond fastest when the request for quote goes out. They are the ones who have been present at the facilities long enough to understand the specific units, the operating history and the technical requirements before the work is formally defined. The ones who respond to an RFQ cold, without that context, are competing on price alone. The ones who helped shape the scope are competing on value.

The maintenance backlog accumulating across Gulf Coast refineries right now is real and it is building. The regulatory changes that just removed the permitting barrier to restarting idle facilities have added another category of work that was previously not moving. The Venezuelan crude ramp is creating specific, active demand at refineries that have been running this crude at scale before and know exactly what is required.

None of this requires waiting for the market to tell you where the work is. It is already there. The only question is whether you will be positioned to get it.