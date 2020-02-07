MVR checks: What are they and why are they important?

Employers in the transportation industry are required to comply with federal regulations set forth by the DOT. If you have employees who get behind the wheel for work, it's important to follow the compliance standards and regulations required for the job to maintain safety on the roads. Since employers can be held liable for the actions of their employees who operate vehicles for a living, it's vital that industry-specific employment screening procedures take place to avoid risks, fees and fines.

A Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) pulls information regarding a driver's history from a state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This is part of the background screening process for those who work in the transportation industry and aims to help employers hire applicants who have a reliable driving record and maintain safety and compliance on our roads.

When an employer requests an MVR, the following information is typically included in the report, but can differ depending on the state, position and industry:

Driver's license information (name, license number, date of birth, etc.)

Violations

License status (active/suspended/ revoked)

Moving violations/convictions

Accidents

Automatic renewal notices

Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliance assistance

Online tracking and reporting

Applicant order entry

Automated MVRs

Consolidated invoicing

Under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), employers have to request a pre-employment MVR in every state where a commercial driver's license (CDL) was held within the previous three-year period. In addition, an MVR must also be requested annually for the employer to review as part of the annual review process to determine if the driver continues to meet requirements.

What are the benefits?

An MVR allows employers to get a more in-depth look into the applicants they are considering hiring to see if they are fit for the position and will follow all required safety regulations while driving. MVRs also ensure the driver continues to maintain safety following hiring, as the employer is also required to order MVRs annually. By reducing the number of risky drivers on the road, companies may be able to avoid increases to insurance rates as well as costly litigation. Overall, MVRs allow employers to ensure their drivers are maintaining safe driving habits that protect their company, its employees and others who share the road with them.

What can your TPA do?

Third-party administrators (TPAs), such as DISA, offer consolidated DOT services that help relieve the burden of employers managing their own compliance requirements. Regardless of which transportation sector your company specializes in, there are a variety of products and services that can be customized to your business needs.

Common TPA DOT-mandated services include:

Assistance with general DOT compliance.

Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, Federal Transit Administration, FMCSA, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and U.S. Coast Guard compliance. Drug and alcohol testing.

Pre-employment, random, reasonable cause, post-accident and return-to-duty tests.

Background screening.

MVRs -- pre-employment and annual.

CDL Information System reports.

Pre-employment screening program.

DOT/FMCSA-type employment and previous alcohol test verifications.

DOT previous employer checks.

Physical exams/occupational health screenings.

Electronic driver qualification management.

Online access including an FMCSA compliance application and electronic record of violations, document compliance reviews, and reporting and expiration tracking.

Fleet management and reporting.

In addition, DISA's experts can assist you with FCRA compliance, licensing and permitting, hours of service driver-log auditing, tax recovery and refund services, and more.

For more information, visit www.disa.com, call (800) 752-6432 or email sales@disa.com.