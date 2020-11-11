Amphetamine epidemic worsens due to impact of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes center stage, crises such as the amphetamine epidemic only continue to worsen as they go unnoticed.

Before the pandemic, amphetamine use was already on the rise, and with added stress, anxiety and fear, drug test positivity rates are now soaring. The pandemic has exacerbated conditions that lead people to self-medicate to help cope with the emotions that come along with unemployment, financial and health issues, and lockdowns. In addition, some individuals have refrained from seeking treatment centers out of fear of contracting the virus. Others had trouble finding facilities that were open, as they either offered limited services or were closed. As we face one pandemic, employers need to anticipate the worsening amphetamine epidemic and prepare their workplace drug testing programs now before it's too late.

In the wake of the opioid epidemic, as restrictions on opioids make them harder to obtain, DISA Global Solutions, a trusted third-party administrator (TPA), has seen a sustained increase in amphetamine usage over the past few years. In 2018, amphetamines surpassed cocaine in the number of positive drug test results. This was the first time DISA has seen this happen, and it happened again in 2019.

DISA random positivity rates for opioids and amphetamines

Early numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic indicate growing concerns from employers surrounding drug abuse. Depression, anxiety, fear, stress, loneliness, uncertainty, etc., are all threatening to individuals with substance abuse disorders, as well as those who are at risk for developing one. When comparing DISA's data year-over-year for random drug testing (regardless of the methodology or program), we are seeing signs of dramatically increased drug abuse in our industry, with no slowdown in sight. The timeliness of these spikes in positivity rates directly correlates to the COVID-19 pandemic. With such significant increases, we're now seeing more positive drug tests for opioids than cocaine, and this is the first time we've seen more positive drug tests for amphetamines than marijuana.

While the total number of positives declined in June, the year-over-year change in positivity rate is up more than 600 percent over 2019, far surpassing the 430-percent increase seen in May. Amphetamines have also seen an increasing positivity rate each month, the most recent number being a 299-percent increase year-over-year this past July, including a record-high number of positive drug tests for amphetamines.

Costs of drug abuse

Once the pandemic is over, the long-lasting effects of substance abuse will continue to impact employers and workplaces. That's why it's now more important than ever before to continue to implement drug testing procedures. While rebuilding your staff, pre-employment drug testing will help you make reliable hires. Random testing or drug testing before employees return to work following a furlough or layoff are also instrumental in maintaining a safe workplace.

The average employee across all industries with an untreated substance abuse disorder costs their employer an average of $7,000 per year in excess health care expenses, absenteeism and turnover costs. Employers need to remain vigilant to the trends in positivity rates and prepare their workplace now to prevent drug abuse in the first place. Implementing a comprehensive drug testing program with the addition of hair testing will create a longer detection window. A urinalysis will detect recent drug use, while a hair test will detect a 90-day window. When used together, they eliminate any gaps in drug use.

What can DISA do?

By enlisting DISA as your trusted TPA, our professionals can assist you with building and implementing a drug testing program that caters to your specific business needs. With a variety of subject matter experts, we can help you navigate the complexities of drug testing laws and methodologies to create a program that will better protect your workplace and enhance safety as employees return to work during these unprecedented times.

For more information, visit www.disa.com, call (800) 752-6432 or email sales@disa.com.