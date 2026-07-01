In the world of family-run businesses, few ventures manage to sustain their legacy through generations.

However, Woven Metal Products (WMP) stands as an exception, thriving under the leadership of its third-generation CEO, Russell Hillenburg. WMP’s tale is not just of maintaining legacy, but of evolving with time, all while maintaining the reliability that clientele have come to expect in the face of a changing industrial landscape.

Expand Cementing the Hillenburg legacy and forging the future at Woven Metal Products Russell Hillenburg, President/CEO, Woven Metal Products

The Hillenburg family exemplifies continuity and resilience in the business world. Established by Russell’s grandfather and nurtured by his father, the company has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the metal fabrication industry. Russell, having grown up amidst the hum of the workshop, attributes much of the company’s success to its steadfast team, many of whom have been integral since his grandfather’s era. By blending legacy and innovation, Russell has preserved the company’s rich history while preparing for the years to come.

Russell’s journey within Woven Metal Products wasn’t set in stone. Initially, he explored other opportunities post-college, equipped with a degree in entrepreneurship from Baylor. Yet, the pull of the family business was strong, ultimately leading him to embrace his heritage and climb the ranks from field service roles to his current executive position. This hands-on experience across various facets of the company instilled in him a profound understanding of customer needs, a perspective that shapes his leadership today.

Woven Metal Products distinguishes itself by not merely manufacturing, but offering comprehensive solutions tailored to customer challenges. Russell and his team leverage their extensive experience to provide innovative offerings — from patented process internals like the WMP OSG that improves production and reduces operating costs in axial reactors — to LED-lit, solar-powered hardware trailers that enhance efficiency in the field.

"We see ourselves as a solutions provider by bringing in fabrication, design and engineering perspectives to help our clients face what they’re dealing with and get what they actually need from us," noted Hillenburg.

The future for Woven Metal Products is one of strategic expansion. As they grow their tower division and reinforce their global reputation for reactor internals, listening to and adapting with their customers remain at the forefront of their strategy. Russell is committed to maintaining the core values: uncompromising quality, attention to detail and a partnership mindset. By holding these tenets close, the company aims to navigate the ever-evolving market landscape effectively.

Community impact and future vision

Russell’s leadership extends beyond the business’s boundaries. The company’s initiatives, such as the Woven Together program and Spark for the Future scholarship, underline their commitment to community and workforce development. Russell believes in the importance of creating pathways into the industry, advocating for careers rooted in passion and skill. This approach not only fulfills a societal need but ensures a robust talent pipeline for the industry at large.

As Woven Metal Products looks toward the future, the vision is clear: grow while staying true to its roots. Russell envisions a company that stands on the shoulders of its foundational values, ensuring sustainable growth that doesn’t come at the cost of its identity. Woven Metal Products is a testament to the power of family heritage, visionary leadership and community engagement. As Russell Hillenburg guides the company into the future, it remains a beacon of how traditional values can coexist with modern innovation, ultimately fostering a legacy that is both enduring and dynamic.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com.