BIC Attends the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Seminar & Industry Trade Show

Great visit with Megan Kaup at the Apache booth.

Thomas Brinsko of BIC stopped by to greet Mary Jane Mudd of EHCMA, Christina Penrose of Lubrizol, and Caroline Espinosa of Texas Chemical Council at the TCC EHS tradeshow.

Wrapping up EHS with BakerRisk. From left to right: Timothy Host, Fortress Protective Buildings; Branee Shelby, BIC; Naomi Alarcon, Baker Risk; Laurie Tangedahl, BIC.

Jen Brewer of Chevron Phillips, middle, having a laugh with Laurie Tangedahl, right, and Branee Shelby, left, at the BIC booth. 

Larry House of INVISTA dropped by the BIC booth to get a magazine and picture with Laurie Tangedahl of BIC.

Smiles all around at the Brandenburg booth. From left to right: Scott Cycan, Brandenburg; John Mahavier, BASF; Laurie Tangedahl, BIC; Timothy Smith, Brandenburg.

Kuraray and Coastal Ice & Water networking at TCC EHS. From left to right: Peter Tran, Kuraray; Shane Morton, Kuraray; Monica Beynaerts, Coastal Ice & Water; Brayden Fisher, Kuraray.

Checking in with Hannah Hoffpauir and Donnie Martinez at the DISA booth.

HASC welcomes Chevron Phillips and CPChem to their booth. From left to right: Thomas Hicks, Chevron Phillips; Serena Mejstedt, HASC; Marissa Shults, HASC; Michael Harrison, CPChem.

Willie Wells and Karla Ramirez of Houston Business Roundtable ready to talk industry.

BIC greets the Heritage Team at EHS.

Michael Fleming of Decision Point (left) and Alan Revis of Formosa Plastics (right) meeting up with Ann Lindsey of HSE Global.

IKON dropped in to chat with the Hunter Team. From left to right: Michael Jaskowaik, IKON; Stephanie Wilder, Hunter; Clay Efferson, Hunter.

The EHS Committee poses in front of the mobile Visitor Center for Galveston Island, VICi.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC had a great breakfast with David Womack of Covestro at EHS.

Mark Biar with Ohmstead and Branee Shelby of BIC discuss Ohmstead’s services. 

