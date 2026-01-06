Winnestaffer: Leading by listening at TankWorx + Construction Services

As the tank fabrication, inspection and construction services industry accelerates into its next stage of growth — expanding capabilities, strengthening customer partnerships and building a workplace where every contribution matters — the driving force behind this momentum is TankWorx + Construction Services’ President Dave Winnestaffer.

With decades of industry experience, he joined the company to help shape a strategic vision that reflects the culture, passion and potential of its people.

DAVE WINNESTAFFER, President, TankWorx + Construction Services

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

The biggest news in our company right now is that it’s an excellent place to work, and our team is rapidly expanding to better serve our customers. You’ll be recognized for your individual contributions, and we’re advancing into the next stage of our business.

What is the most important part of your position?

Listening. It may seem simple, but the best thing to do in any leadership position is to listen to your people to ensure their needs are being met and concerns are addressed.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

The most pivotal moment of my career occurred many years ago, when my boss at the time, and subsequently my mentor for 20 years, happened to be sitting beside me (perhaps intentionally) in a high-level meeting with our best customer. Back then I thought I needed to talk to be heard. As the meeting progressed, I did just that. At one point, he reached over and put his hand on my leg. His actions told me everything … from then on and to this day, I practice active listening.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

We are currently focusing on expanding growth in two main areas: existing and new customers. We are also expanding our services to include tank inspection, fabrication, erection, repairs and sealing. Additionally, we aim to grow our construction services and further develop offerings around the tanks, including stabilization, foundations, painting, piping and access platforms.

What is your best management tactic?

The best tactic is to let each member be heard and collectively make the decision.

What’s an exciting trend or development in our industry that you’re keeping an eye on?

Seeing the U.S. invest in itself will have an incredible impact on all industries, careers and social and personal well-being, with growing industries across America.

What’s the best piece of feedback you’ve ever received, and how did it impact your work?

The best piece of feedback came from my wife of 33 years, and it has had a profound impact on both my work and life, encouraging me to strive for a work-life balance. Family comes first.

For more information, visit tankworx.com.