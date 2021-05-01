OneSource named an LGL award finalist

Louisiana Economic Development has named OneSource EHS a finalist for the 2021 Louisiana Growth Leader (LGL) awards. OneSource was named an LGL finalist in recognition of its outstanding contributions to its local community and the state of Louisiana.

OneSource helps clients develop strategies, programs and processes that align environmental, health and safety programs with their business objectives. Among OneSource's major contributions during the pandemic was providing on-site safety and technical support to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center as it was converted into a makeshift hospital.

Winners will be announced during the 2021 Spotlight Louisiana ceremony.

For more information, visit www.onesourceehs.com or call Holly Daigle at (225) 644-5332.