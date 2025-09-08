New HASC platform simplifies global workforce health coordination

HASC has opened a full-service occupational health clinic in Port Arthur, Texas, expanding access to high quality care for employers across the Golden Triangle region.

The clinic offers physicals, drug and alcohol testing, injury care, case management and 24/7 telemedicine via the HASC teleSTAT® platform. Staffed by OSHA knowledgeable providers under the oversight of board-certified occupational health physicians, the clinic is supported by streamlined processes for scheduling, compliance and recordkeeping — bringing trusted, comprehensive care closer to Southeast Texas worksites.

For more information, visit hasc.com/ohs.