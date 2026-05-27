IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino receives GOLD Safety Excellence Award

IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino has been recognized with the GOLD Safety Excellence Award in Specialized Services at the Industry Business Roundtable(IBR) and Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) 39th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.

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The Clute, Texas, branch was nominated for the award by a customer and underwent a rigorous review and audit process as part of the selection criteria.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our safety-first culture and the dedication of our people,” said Joseph Brunetti, Ironclad President.“We are incredibly proud of the Clute team, grateful to our customer for the nomination, and especially thankful for the leadership Todd Brabson brought to make it possible.”

Central to that effort was Todd Brabson, Director of EHS, who joined Ironclad in January 2026and provided the direction that drove the recognition. Branch manager Daniel Barclay and operations manager Dexter Hicks led the Clute team through the evaluation process.

“While the Clute Branch was formally nominated, this achievement reflects a collective effort across the entire organization,” said Brabson. This recognition is a testament to Ironclad’s unwavering commitment to keeping every employee safe and ensuring they return home at the end of every shift. All team members should take pride in this accomplishment.”

The IBR/HASC Safety Excellence Awards recognize companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to workplace safety across the specialty services industry.

Ironclad is a national total solutions platform for water and liquid management — backed by 70+locations, 40,000+ containment assets, and 5,000+ specialized pumps, all under one accountable team.

For more information, visit ironcladenvironmental.com or contact Mark Ferguson, Director of Marketing, at mferguson@ironcladenvironmental.com.