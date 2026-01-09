Foundational principles creating new growth in rent-ready storage solutions

At Ironclad Environmental Solutions, we’re in the business of solving problems.

That’s true whether we’re delivering roll-off boxes and frac tanks to support a refinery turnaround, providing storage solutions to a municipality managing flood recovery or supporting contractors on a commercial construction site. But in a short amount of time, I’ve realized that what really drives our success, and the trust of our customers, is not what we do, but how we do it.

In April of 2025, I stepped into the role of CEO here at Ironclad, a company that I’ve long admired for its commitment to excellence and unbeatable customer service. While the organization has only been known as Ironclad for three years, it is built upon decades of experience and proven results delivering specialty containment and waste management solutions; our hydro tested fleet of nearly 40,000 rental assets is the best in the business.

In recent years, Ironclad has seen significant growth, a trend we plan to continue as we move into 2026. From 2024-2025 alone, we added more than 100 employees and opened six new branches, bringing our total network of locations to more than 40, helping us serve local communities across the country with the unbeatable strength of a national organization. With growth comes change, and any newly expanded team not only deserves an awesome place to work but also deserves to understand what the company they serve stands for and how those standards deliver business growth and success.

I recently shared with our team something I learned long ago: For me, employing the use of principles, both at home and at work, helps create a clearer vision forward. Plans become easier to craft, decisions easier to make. As Ironclad moves forward, we are working to meet our customers’ needs and our business goals through the framework of five company principles: customer obsession, learn and be curious, insist on high standards, be scrappy and take action to drive results.

These aren’t corporate talking points. They’re a blueprint for decision-making across every branch, job site and service line. They clarify priorities, improve execution and strengthen our relationships with the people who matter most: our customers.

Customer obsession: Starting and ending with the client

Every strong partnership starts by understanding what customers actually need, not just what they ask for on paper.

Ironclad’s work isn’t transactional. It’s built on relationships. Customers count on us in high-pressure situations, from natural disasters to industrial turnarounds. We can’t focus solely on the sale. We have to earn and keep their trust every single day, in every single interaction.

This starts at the branch level. Our national network of locations is staffed by industry experts who also have a deep understanding of the local communities they serve. They know which clients prefer a phone call instead of an email, which partners operate on 24-hour schedules and which contractors are dealing with regulatory inspections.

Being customer obsessed also means listening closely and solving proactively. If a client comes to us with a challenge, we don’t just send them a quote. We dig in to gain a holistic understanding of the project. That ensures we’re able to provide not just any solution, but the right solution.

When we do this right, the results are powerful. Jobs move faster, stress levels drop and customers see Ironclad as an extension of their team, not just another vendor.

Learn and be curious: The power of knowing more

Every industry leader I respect shares one trait: they’re never done learning. The same goes for companies. Curiosity keeps us sharp and ready for what’s next.

At Ironclad, curiosity takes many forms. It may be a member of our shared services team asking, "Why do we invoice this way?" and pushing to streamline the process. Or it could be a local sales rep who spends extra time at a client’s site to better understand how our equipment performs in real-world conditions and how we may be able to do better.

The industries we serve are changing rapidly thanks to evolving regulations, sustainability expectations and customer interest in data-driven solutions. Staying curious isn’t about chasing fads. It’s about seeking insight with purpose. We want our employees to feel empowered to ask questions and seek answers. Collective learning translates into better service, smarter operations and stronger partnerships.

Insist on high standards: The pursuit of excellence

When Ironclad’s customers receive a piece of equipment that’s spotless, hydrotested and delivered on time, they don’t have to wonder whether it will perform. They know it will.

High standards aren’t about perfection, but accountability. From Ironclad’s drivers and dispatchers to executives, every team member has a hand in shaping the customer experience. Sometimes, this requires tough calls. Maybe it’s delaying a delivery to replace a part that didn’t meet our standards or telling a customer that we have safety concerns about the job they’re taking on. Those moments feel uncomfortable in the short term, but they pay off in customer loyalty and brand reputation.

Be scrappy: The power of resourceful thinking

"Be scrappy" is a phrase you don’t often hear in corporate settings, but you should. It’s more than a mindset; it’s a competitive advantage.

Being scrappy is about doing more with less. It’s about creativity, problem-solving and resilience. It’s a reminder that constraints aren’t roadblocks, but opportunities to innovate.

Maybe a site needs containment on short notice, but the nearest yard is hours away. A scrappy team figures it out by rerouting assets, coordinating drivers and even working after hours to deliver what’s needed. No bureaucracy, just action.

This protects our agility as we grow. The bigger a company becomes, the easier it is to accumulate red tape. Staying scrappy keeps us close to the ground, fast to respond and connected to the realities of the job site. Scrappiness turns our team into problemsolvers instead of order-takers.

Take action to drive results: Moving clients forward

Principles only matter when they’re put into motion. That’s why our final principle is about turning plans into performance. Every customer relationship comes down to one question: Are we delivering results?

Delivering results means setting clear expectations, taking responsibility when things don’t go as planned and following through immediately. Speed matters in communication, delivery and resolution.

We empower our branches and sales teams with the authority and the resources to act quickly. When a customer needs a solution, they shouldn’t have to wait for our team to receive approval from a corporate office. Customers need to be able to count on their local Ironclad team to make progress happen. That empowerment is one of the main reasons we’ve been able to grow our reach while keeping our personal touch. At the end of the day, our customers don’t measure us by intentions, but by outcomes.

These five principles guide our operations and support one central truth: the business of business is people. Our customers are people: project managers, engineers, environmental specialists and procurement leaders, each with their own pressures, deadlines and success metrics. The same goes for our teams. When we prioritize people, we build trusted relationships that outlast any transaction.

Culture and customer service are inseparable. A company that treats its people with respect, clarity and trust is far more likely to deliver those same values externally. When employees feel supported, they’re more engaged. When they feel empowered, they move faster. And when they feel proud of what they do, that pride shows in every interaction with customers.

In business, we often underestimate our own ability to make things happen. We wait for the right time, the perfect plan or someone else to give the green light. But progress happens when people take ownership, when they see a problem and fix it, when they go the extra mile for a colleague or a client, even when no one’s watching.

Ironclad has one of the strongest teams in the industry, backed by reliable equipment, strategically located branches and a shared belief that doing things the right way still matters. Whether managing a multi-million-dollar project or helping a customer on the phone, these principles apply. They keep us scrappy in a competitive market, consistent in our service delivery and united in our purpose.

As we continue to expand, these principles will remain our edge. They remind us that growth is not just about scale, it’s about trust, execution and the relentless pursuit of better.

Every day, we have the opportunity to prove that doing things the right way pays off. For our customers, for our teams and for the communities we serve, that’s a promise worth keeping.

