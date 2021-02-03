Houston Area Safety Council is now the Health and Safety Council

Health and Safety Council (HASC)

To better serve industry in the Greater Houston Area, across the nation and around the world, the Houston Area Safety Council has changed its name to the Health and Safety Council (HASC).

The organization has a new name and a new look, but maintains the same mission and values. The new name is a reflection of the needs of industry and the services HASC provides online, on-site and on campus. Its mission will remain the same, along with the same quality of service its customers have come to expect from it.

For more information, visit www.hasc.com/healthandsafetycouncil or call (281) 476-9900.