HASC simplifies occupational onboarding with Workforce Health Connection

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) launched Workforce Health Connection, a coordinated service model that simplifies occupational onboarding and ensures consistent, compliant care across worksites.

Designed to support both HR and safety teams, Workforce Health Connection streamlines the scheduling, recordkeeping and billing to a single point of contact for employees across the globe. This reduces administrative workload and improves clearance consistency through standardized protocols for testing, medical evaluations, and return-to-work decisions. The model simplifies clinic coordination and follow-ups by combining scheduling, invoicing and medical records into one cohesive system.

For more information, visit hasc.com/healthconnect.