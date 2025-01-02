HASC opens new occupational health center in Southwest Louisiana

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has officially opened its occupational health center near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

As part of its continued growth, the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana is now HASC Louisiana. Operating from a temporary facility at 3621 E. Napoleon St., Sulphur, Louisiana, the center provides essential services to the local industrial community.

HASC remains committed to delivering the same high-quality care and support that organizations and individuals across the region trust. The center is overseen by board-certified occupational health providers and is poised to expand its service offerings throughout the year, with plans to open a state-of-the-art facility in mid-2025.

For more information, visit hasc.com.