HASC launches first Safety Essentials Elements course in Spanish

HASC has introduced SE-FIRES: Fire Watch — Spanish, the first course in its Safety Essentials Elements series to be offered in Spanish.

This launch represents a significant step toward supporting the growing Spanish-speaking workforce in the industrial sector.

This 45-minute online course provides essential fire prevention training, covering fire watch responsibilities, fire control methods and proper fire extinguisher use. By offering instruction in Spanish, HASC enhances comprehension and retention — leading to stronger individual performance and safer job sites.

The launch is part of HASC’s broader initiative to expand Spanish-language training. To ensure future offerings are meaningful and relevant, HASC is inviting input from safety professionals and industry leaders on which topics matter most to their Spanish-speaking employees. The Safety Essentials Elements series features focused safety courses designed to build on core knowledge and reinforce safe work practices.

For more information, visit hasc.com/safety-essentials.