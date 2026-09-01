HASC Louisiana named official safety training partner of McNeese Athletic Foundation

The Health and Safety Council Louisiana is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the McNeese Athletic Foundation as its official safety training partner, bringing together two organizations with deep roots in Southwest Louisiana.

HASC Louisiana has served the region since 1955, working alongside industry while remaining actively engaged in the communities it serves. The McNeese Athletic Foundation advances McNeese Athletics and opportunities for student-athletes as part of an institution with a longstanding community presence in Southwest Louisiana.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Health and Safety Council Louisiana," said Matt Fontenot, deputy athletic director and MAF executive director. "The Safety Council has been a cornerstone of our community for generations, helping develop a stronger, safer and more skilled workforce while serving thousands of individuals and businesses across the region."

"HASC Louisiana is honored to partner with McNeese in advancing opportunities for the people of our region," said Sarita Scheufens, president of HASC Louisiana.

For more information, visit louisiana.hasc.com.