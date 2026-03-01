HASC expands with new occupational health center in Louisiana

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has opened a new occupational health center in Sulphur, Louisiana, expanding access to occupational health services for employers.

Strategically located at 3621 E. Napoleon St. to serve the Lake Charles industrial corridor, the facility supports owners and contractors with streamlined, reliable occupational health services.

The center provides board-certified, OSHA-knowledgeable physicians and a full range of services, including injury care and fit-for-duty exams, physicals and health testing, drug and alcohol testing (full-service TPA), vaccinations and immunizations, medical directorship and case management, as well as teleSTAT® telemedicine and on-site services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This expansion reflects HASC Louisiana’s continued investment in regional infrastructure and its commitment to building safe workplaces through accessible, industry-driven solutions.

For more information, visit hasc.com, email ohs@hasc.com or call (337) 436-3354.