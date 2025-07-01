HASC expands presence to meet growing demand for safety training

The Health and Safety Council™ (HASC™) has unveiled a newly constructed training building in Sulphur, Louisiana, strengthening its commitment to advancing workplace safety across southwest Louisiana.

The new facility supports the rising demand for industrial safety certification and refinery-specific training in the region. It also houses a temporary occupational health clinic, providing vital services until a full-service health center opens in early 2026. Designed to deliver a world-class learning experience, the Sulphur site offers custom training solutions and modern amenities that help industrial workers stay safe and job-ready.

For more information, visit louisiana.hasc.com.