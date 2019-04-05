Dekker Vacuum offers training for vacuum pump maintenance

Dekker Vacuum Technologies is accepting applicants for its next annual rotating equipment service school, to be held at the company headquarters in Michigan City. The free, two-day program is offered in both the summer and fall to any technician who services Dekker vacuum pumps and systems.

The service school is a hands-on workshop that gives participants a grounding in maintenance and repair, troubleshooting, vacuum theory, "tips and tricks," and more.

The service school program was developed to reinforce the importance of preventive and predictive vacuum equipment maintenance, improving the overall understanding of vacuum technology. "Extending our knowledge relevant to proper maintenance avoids run to failure, which leads to minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity," said Wayne Zeman, Dekker After Sales manager.

For more information, visit www. dekkervacuum.com or call (888) 925-5444.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting