Why cheaper cleaning methods often cost more

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The hidden cost of industrial cleaning: What refineries aren’t measuring

In today’s refining and petrochemical environment, cost pressure is constant. Margins are tight, turnaround windows are shrinking, and expectations around safety and environmental performance continue to rise.

When it comes to industrial cleaning, many decisions are still made based on one primary factor: upfront cost. At first glance, that makes sense. A lower bid appears to reduce spend. But in reality, the true cost of industrial cleaning is rarely captured in the initial quote. What many facilities are not measuring, and what often goes unseen, are the hidden costs associated with traditional cleaning methods. These costs show up in safety exposure, extended downtime, water usage and inefficient labor models.

As regulatory compliance tightens and environmental expectations increase, the industry is beginning to shift. The question is no longer, “What is the cheapest way to clean?” but rather, “What is the most efficient and safest solution?” With the highest efficiency, total cost will decrease. Most facilities track direct costs like labor, equipment and mobilization well. However, the largest cost impact often comes from areas that are not consistently measured or tied back to the bid process decisions.

More manpower → increased risk

Higher pressure → increased safety exposure

More water → higher cost and environmental impact

Excess manpower

Traditional cleaning methods often require large crews to execute relatively simple tasks. While this may appear efficient from a scheduling standpoint, it introduces multiple challenges. The main two challenges are having a higher safety risk due to unnecessary personnel and reduced productivity per individual. More personnel does not always equal faster results. In many cases, it simply increases complexity and risk.

High-pressure risk exposure

Traditional ultra-high-pressure water blasting has long been a standard in industrial cleaning. While effective in certain applications, it comes with inherent risk involving the potential for serious injury, which increases safety controls and supervision leading to greater regulatory scrutiny. As safety standards continue to evolve, facilities are being pushed to evaluate whether high-pressure methods are always necessary. If safer alternatives can achieve the same or better results, shouldn’t a safer and more efficient alternative be used? If you cannot remove personnel from high-risk cleaning, then you can remove the high-risk aspect of the job.

Water consumption and disposal costs

Water usage is one of the most overlooked cost drivers in industrial cleaning. Many facilities fail to consider the amount of water used, stored in containment systems, treated and disposed of onsite. These points increase expense and are rarely discussed upfront during the bidding process. This adds up quickly, especially when factoring in environmental compliance requirements, disposal fees and operational constraints.

As sustainability initiatives become more prominent, reducing water consumption is no longer just a cost issue. It has become a priority for many facilities. With large volumes of water required during shutdowns, the value of water resources is even more important.

Extended downtime

Perhaps the most significant hidden cost is time. Every additional hour spent cleaning is an hour that production is offline and revenue is not being generated. In many cases, slower cleaning methods are accepted simply because they are familiar or look cheaper up front, not because they are optimal. Individually, each factor may seem manageable. Together, they can significantly impact the overall cost of a turnaround or maintenance event. This is where many facilities begin to realize that “cheaper” is often more expensive.

Industry shift: Compliance, safety and environmental pressure

The demand for industrial cleaning is being driven by more than just maintenance needs. Safety performance expectations, environmental and sustainability goals are forcing organizations to rethink traditional approaches and explore solutions that reduce overall impact, not just upfront cost. There is a growing emphasis on lower-risk solutions, reduced water consumption and measurable performance outcomes.

Where modern cleaning solutions create value

As the industry evolves, newer technologies and methodologies are helping close the gap between cost and performance. One of the most significant advancements is the shift toward low-pressure and/or high-efficiency cleaning methods. Cleaning with high pressure water is often necessary, however if you can introduce new technologies that save you hours if not days of cleaning, your efficiency will multiply significantly.

Considering high pressure, using new technologies involving automation and remote cleaning provide consistent results. When technologies do not rely on personnel for direct performance, consistency can improve drastically.

A shift in mindset: From cost to value

The conversation around industrial cleaning is changing. We should be discussing the solution that delivers the best overall outcome, not finding the lowest upfront cost. Focusing on safety, downtime reduction, water and environmental impact and long-term asset health, the following realization rings true: The lowest upfront cost rarely delivers the lowest total cost.

Industrial cleaning is a critical component of operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. As facilities continue to face increasing pressure from regulators, stakeholders, and market conditions, the need for smarter, more efficient cleaning solutions will only continue to grow.

The companies that recognize and address the hidden costs today will be the ones best positioned to operate safely, efficiently and competitively in the future.

To learn how Conco Services LLC is helping refineries reduce downtime, improve safety and lower total cleaning costs, visit www.conco.net.