ESG has come to the forefront in petrochemical and refining facilities around the globe.

Achieve corporate sustainability goals without breaking your budget

With mounting pressures from shareholders to meet sustainability goals, environmental cost savings now plays a role in decision making for turnaround planning teams. What is your team doing to reduce your footprint?

Traditional high-pressure water uses significantly more water than necessary to clean heat exchanger and condenser tubes. Oftentimes, those tubes do not achieve a test-ready clean after blasting for a considerable amount of time. Conco crews have cleaned over 100 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes with the exclusive ProSeries™ tube cleaning system that allows crews to effectively clean more tubes per shift without the wasteful and dangerous application of high-pressure water or chemicals. Conco uses no chemicals, just low-pressure water (<600 PSI) in its patented, proven tube cleaning technology to deliver superior safety and performance.

This low-pressure method requires 80-90 percent less water than is required in standard high-pressure cleaning methods. 100 percent of that water is efficiently controlled by a technician-operated water gun and is solely dedicated to cleaning each tube, rather than being released at the constant rate inherent in high-pressure cleaning. With less water used, the need for wastewater treatment is greatly reduced, effectively shrinking the carbon footprint of our customers' plants. Conco understands the importance of environmental cost savings and can provide pre and post job sustainability reports to customers. The report will show the approximate number of gallons of water saved and correspondingly the savings seen in water treatment costs. Reports to calculate estimated savings along with a budgetary estimate is also available upon request.

TruFit™ tube cleaning services are backed by over 90 years of know-how and are complemented by a full line of TruFit™ tube cleaners that can tackle anything thrown their way. For instance, a Houston petrochemical facility engaged Conco to clean 23 heat exchangers in place, totaling just over 65,000 tubes over the usual HPW methodology. Not only did at-risk man-hours see an estimated reduction by over 7,000 hours and time gained for coincident work estimated at approximately 1500 hours, but this work reduced consumed and post-treatment of approximately 1,800,000 gallons of water when compared to 20K HPW consumption. Assuming combined acquisition and treatment costs of .50$/gallon, savings are estimated at approximately $900,000 for this turnaround.

How big of an impact would almost $1,000,000 back in your budget make? Would this number catch the attention of your company’s cost analysts? There is no need to implement high-pressure water blasting on heat exchanger and condenser tube cleaning when Conco’s TruFit™ services will garner superior results in a timely manner and reduce the environmental impact of a turnaround.

We invite you to learn more about Conco and how we can help you.