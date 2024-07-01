Connect with your industry colleagues at The PRIME Expo: Aug. 20, 2024

× Expand Prime Banner

About The PRIME Expo

Expand The Prime Expo Conference

The PRIME Expo’s one day conference agenda will benefit plant and department managers, supervisors and frontline workers involved in reliability, inspection & maintenance, shutdowns & turnarounds, supply chain sourcing, and process digitalization. Register now!

Panels of plant and department managers will discuss integrating data for real-time simulation, and facilitating smart decisions for reliability, inspection, and maintenance. Speakers will help attendees understand how to evaluate applications for a data-driven approach to:

Pivot systems to make more strategic decisions

Enhance communication and coordination to achieve project and maintenance goals

Developing risk-based inspection programs

Improve asset reliability

Use near real-time reliability simulations of entire supply chains

Enhance regulatory compliance and employee and community safety

Balance performance and costs

Schedule Of Events, August 20, 2024:

Expo Hall Opens: 9:00 AM

Industry Panel 1: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Coffee Break: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Industry Panel 2: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Lunch Service: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Ice Cream Break: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Industry Panel 3: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM

Happy Hour 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Expo Hall Closes 4:30 PM