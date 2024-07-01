Connect with your industry colleagues at The PRIME Expo: Aug. 20, 2024

Prime Banner
About The PRIME Expo
Are you ready for PRIME time?
The Prime Expo Conference
The PRIME Expo’s one day conference agenda will benefit plant and department managers, supervisors and frontline workers involved in reliability, inspection & maintenance, shutdowns & turnarounds, supply chain sourcing, and process digitalization. Register now!
Panels of plant and department managers will discuss integrating data for real-time simulation, and facilitating smart decisions for reliability, inspection, and maintenance. Speakers will help attendees understand how to evaluate applications for a data-driven approach to:
- Pivot systems to make more strategic decisions
- Enhance communication and coordination to achieve project and maintenance goals
- Developing risk-based inspection programs
- Improve asset reliability
- Use near real-time reliability simulations of entire supply chains
- Enhance regulatory compliance and employee and community safety
- Balance performance and costs
Register NOW!
Visit the main website at ThePrimeExpo.com.
Schedule Of Events, August 20, 2024:
Expo Hall Opens: 9:00 AM
Industry Panel 1: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Coffee Break: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Industry Panel 2: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lunch Service: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Ice Cream Break: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Industry Panel 3: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Happy Hour 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Expo Hall Closes 4:30 PM