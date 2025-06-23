NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the world of industrial plant operations, the phrase "we've always done it this way" has long echoed through maintenance departments. While tradition has its place, clinging to outdated practices, particularly when it comes to cleaning piping, vessels and heat exchangers, can hinder both safety and performance. Finding a better way is crucial for safety, results and competitive advantage. Safe, quality products and services must be at the forefront of every company in our industry. Expectations are meant to be exceeded.

Expand Out with the old: Upgrading plant cleaning methods to prioritize safety Lucas Akins, Director, Conco

The shift in industry standards

Industry leaders are becoming increasingly aware that results and safety must go hand in hand. Safety is not just a priority; it is a value. It is no longer acceptable to prioritize one over the other. Regulatory agencies, insurers and clients alike are placing a growing emphasis on both measurable performance outcomes and comprehensive safety protocols.

In this evolving landscape, traditional hydroblasting is rapidly losing relevance. Although it’s been a staple in plant maintenance for decades, the risks associated with traditional high-pressure operations, combined with their inefficiencies, make it an outdated choice in today’s world of advanced solutions. No longer are end users satisfied with who can reach the highest pressure for difficult cleaning. End users are looking for a results-oriented clean while using the lowest pressure possible. This not only ensures safety, but satisfaction. Don’t let outdated methods dictate your plant’s future. Upgrade to smarter, safer and more efficient cleaning solutions.

Technology meets safety: Hands-free innovation

Forward-thinking companies are now embracing hands-free high-pressure, offline and online, cleaning technologies. They are also adopting extremely low-pressure options — less than 500 psi — that reduce the risks of manual operation while delivering superior cleaning results. These solutions are the product of years of engineering, research and real-world application.

Hands-free systems not only reduce operator exposure but also allow for precise control, consistency and speed, meaning less downtime, lower costs and improved safety. This evolution in cleaning technology represents a crucial upgrade for any facility committed to modern standards.

Online cleaning and low-pressure cleaning: A game changer

The future of maintenance lies in high-pressure cleaning methods that can be applied online. Meaning towers, piping and other critical systems can be cleaned without shutting down operations by using product liquids that are compatible with live production systems. This capability is especially valuable for facilities operating under tight production schedules or within continuous process industries where downtime carries a high cost.

By integrating diagnostic capabilities into the cleaning process, plants can detect problems in real-time and make informed decisions about repairs or replacements, ultimately improving operational reliability. Online cleaning also reduces confined space entries and manual labor, further supporting safety objectives and regulatory compliance. What better way to prioritize results and efficiency than to clean online, eliminating the need for a multi-million-dollar shutdown?

Additionally, one of the most significant advancements seen in our industry is the development of extremely low-pressure cleaning methods that allow for simultaneous cleaning and testing. This dual-function approach reduces time on task, minimizes system downtime and enhances safety by eliminating the need for separate cleaning and inspection phases.

The Conco difference

Conco Services has been at the forefront of this technological transformation. As a trusted industry partner, Conco offers a comprehensive suite of low-pressure cleaning along with hands-free, high-efficiency cleaning options engineered for safety and performance.

From high-pressure online or offline cleaning systems to innovative projectile-based technologies, Conco’s solutions are designed to deliver unmatched cleaning precision while protecting your workforce. Whether you’re working with condensers, heat exchangers, piping or complex vessels, Conco provides everything you need in one streamlined operation.

One-stop-shop advantage

Partnering with Conco means gaining access to a wide range of services under one roof. This consolidated approach creates operational efficiencies, simplifies scheduling, and reduces contractor overlap. For your maintenance teams, this all-in-one offering translates into fewer headaches, greater accountability and a single point of contact for advanced industrial cleaning and NDT.

Reduce downtime, improve safety, maximize results

Upgrading your plant’s cleaning methods is not just a matter of preference, it’s a necessity in today’s performance-driven, safety-conscious environment. By choosing hands-free or low-pressure technology backed by a proven leader like Conco, you’re investing in the future of your facility and your people.

For more information, visit conco.net.