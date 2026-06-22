Tangible module solutions, deployed at scale

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

How The Shaw Group is helping clients navigate evolving market demands through modularized product solutions, off-site fabrication and turnkey infrastructure deployment

While modularization itself is not a new concept, the way the industry designs, fabricates and deploys modular solutions has evolved significantly over the past decade.

Today, project owners face a growing set of challenges. Capital projects are becoming larger and more complex, while labor availability, supply chain stability and project costs remain increasingly difficult to predict and manage.

Whether supporting data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, sustainable technology deployments, or traditional energy infrastructure, owners are under pressure to accelerate schedules without compromising safety, quality, or budget.

For many organizations, the traditional construction model is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. Site-built projects often depend on large craft labor forces, sequential construction activities and productivity factors that can be heavily impacted by labor shortages, weather conditions, site constraints and material availability.

As a result, more owners, EPCs and technology developers are leveraging modular solutions.

The advantage of off-site execution and module product solutions

Off-site execution offers a more predictable and efficient path for delivering complex industrial projects. By moving key portions of the work into a controlled fabrication environment, project teams can improve quality, enhance safety and reduce the risks often associated with traditional site-built construction.

Rather than building every component in the field, modularization allows large sections of a facility to be engineered, fabricated, assembled and tested off-site before transporting to the project location for installation. This approach enables multiple workstreams to progress in parallel, allowing engineering, fabrication, and site preparation to advance simultaneously.

Industry studies and The Shaw Group’s own project experience have shown fabrication productivity improvements ranging from 15% to 50% and material waste reductions of up to 30% as well as substantial schedule compression compared to traditional stick-built approaches. In many cases, projects can realize months of schedule savings while improving overall execution certainty.

Beyond project-specific modularization, The Shaw Group also offers standardized “off the shelf” module product solutions that help clients accelerate deployment while reducing engineering and execution risk. By leveraging ready-to-deploy modules, developed through deep technical expertise and integrated modular design, organizations can streamline project delivery through a single, comprehensive solution. These scalable offerings are especially valuable in high-growth sectors such as data centers, advanced manufacturing, energy and industrial infrastructure, where accelerated schedules, reliable execution, and speed to market are essential to success.

By combining engineering, fabrication and turnkey project delivery under one roof, Shaw helps clients move from concept to operation faster while maintaining the flexibility to meet unique project requirements.

Unlocking modularization’s full potential

The greatest benefits of modularization are realized when it is incorporated early in the engineering and planning process.

If facilities are designed for modular execution from the start, engineers can optimize layouts, transport, connections, maintenance access and construction needs before finalizing design decisions.

At Shaw, we can begin to add quantifiable value with as little information as a plot plan, PFD, sized equipment list and basic configuration. Using preliminary details, Shaw can begin developing a modularization approach to shape the overall construction and execution path while highlighting schedule and cost-saving opportunities.

Cost savings beyond the jobsite

Many project owners worry that modularization might raise costs due to additional steel, transportation, or fabrication requirements.

However, focusing solely on material costs often overlooks the broader positive financial impact of modular execution.

The Shaw Group compared the total installed cost of a traditional stick-built pipe rack with that of a modular one for a Gulf Coast industrial project. The study found that the stick-built option costs over 20% more than the modular solution. While the modular design used more steel, this was offset by improved productivity, reduced field labor,and more efficient installation.

Shaw’s modular product solutions further enhance these advantages by providing a scalable platform for infrastructure deployment. By standardizing key elements of design, procurement, fabrication and installation, owners can achieve greater consistency in project outcomes. This model is especially valuable for clients deploying similar infrastructure across multiple sites, where repeatability and execution certainty are critical to long-term success.

From concept to commissioning: One integrated strategy

At Shaw, modularization is considered from the very beginning and remains integrated throughout the entire project lifecycle. Shaw’s approach combines engineering expertise, in-house modular fabrication capabilities, turnkey project execution and modular product solutions to create a more streamlined path from concept to operation.

Whether developing project-specific modules or deploying standardized modular product solutions, Shaw helps owners simplify execution, improve constructability and accelerate infrastructure deployment. By aligning engineering, fabrication, construction, and commissioning under a single strategy, Shaw reduces handoffs, improves schedule certainty, lowers project risk, and helps clients achieve faster, more predictable startups and operational readiness.

Expanding capacity for modular projects and product solutions

The Shaw Group continues to expand its global capabilities through a network of fabrication facilities and offices across the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Pune, India. These strategic investments, coupled with an expanding network of suppliers and industry partners, strengthen Shaw's ability to deliver innovative, value-driven solutions.

Shaw’s latest investment includes the opening of a new fabrication facility in Beaumont, Texas. Strategically located on the Gulf Coast with deep-water access, the facility enhances Shaw’s capacity to fabricate complex process modules, packaged systems and modular product solutions.

Solutions today for tomorrow's challenges

By combining engineering and design, modular fabrication, turnkey project execution and scalable modular product solutions, Shaw streamlines the path from concept to commissioning. Supported by expanded fabrication capacity, a growing global presence and decades of execution expertise, Shaw is helping shape the future of data center, industrial, energy and manufacturing infrastructure.

Reach out to our team today to start modularizing your next project >> Sales@TheShawGrp.com

Media Contact

Kim Mathews

Communications@TheShawGrp.com

346-388-6106