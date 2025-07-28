The Shaw Group Expands Capabilities to Meet New Industry Demands

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors are transforming at an unprecedented pace. As demand increases and project timelines become tighter, engineering and construction partners face growing pressure to deliver higher-performing systems with fewer resources within shorter schedules.

In recognition of these shifts in the industry, The Shaw Group has strategically expanded its service offerings and capabilities to meet the industry's ever-evolving needs. By entering new markets, Shaw reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to clients.

High-Purity Piping Systems

Shaw is now offering high-purity pipe fabrication. This is a critical need across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, industrial gas production, data centers and chemical processing. As these sectors continue to grow, a pressing issue in the supply chain is that demand is outpacing supply.

High-purity piping systems require defined levels of cleanliness, corrosion resistance and material integrity. By leveraging our state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and skilled workforce, Shaw is helping clients meet strict industry requirements. This is especially true in industries where even microscopic contaminants can jeopardize performance, safety or compliance.

Fusion Bonded Epoxy

Shaw is also stepping in to address supply chain constraints in the area of Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) coatings. FBE coatings offer corrosion protection for steel piping and structural components, a crucial property in many energy, petrochemical and water infrastructure applications.

As the demand for corrosion-resistance solutions continues to increase, suppliers have struggled to keep pace. Shaw now offers in-house FBE services, which streamline production and reduce turnaround times for clients. Shaw will also provide FBE coating services on a standalone basis.

Pipe-bending Capabilities

Another way Shaw raises the bar while addressing industry needs is through both induction and cold pipe-bending capabilities, which few in the industry can match. Fewer welds mean less labor, lower material costs and fewer potential failure points. In industries where every minute and every dollar counts, Shaw's pipe bending technologies enable clients to achieve safer, stronger and more cost-effective piping systems.

Pickling and Passivation

Pickling and passivation are essential surface treatments used to enhance the corrosion resistance of stainless-steel piping and components, particularly in high-purity or harsh environments. Traditional pickling methods have often relied on hazardous chemicals, posing environmental concerns.

With sustainability in mind, Shaw is changing that narrative by implementing environmentally friendly and sustainable techniques for pickling and passivation. The process is designed to remove contaminants and enhance corrosion resistance without compromising environmental responsibility.

Oxygen Cleaning

Shaw now offers oxygen cleaning services for components used in oxygen-sensitive and ultra-clean environments, such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, industrial gas systems and medical gas supply systems.

Contaminants, such as hydrocarbons or particulates, pose serious safety risks in these settings, which means that oxygen cleaning is not just a best practice but a requirement. Shaw ensures all cleaned surfaces meet the highest levels of cleanliness by using validated procedures and rigorous quality control. By offering this service in-house, we help clients eliminate delays, reduce logistical risks and gain confidence in the integrity of every component.

