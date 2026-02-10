The Shaw Group secures pipe fabrication scope for data center project in Texas

The Shaw Group has been selected by Saulsbury to provide pipe fabrication services for a data center project in West Texas, further strengthening its portfolio of work supporting critical infrastructure development.

The Shaw Group’s scope of work includes approximately 4 months of carbon-steel pipe fabrication to support data center operations. The project encompasses an estimated 68,730 linear feet of piping, comprising 4,582 prefabricated spools.

Fabrication will include piping ranging from 2 inches to 24 inches in nominal pipe size (NPS), with an average NPS of 10.5 inches. All work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, safety standards, and quality requirements at Shaw’s pipe facility in Walker, Louisiana.

“This project reflects The Shaw Group’s continued momentum entering 2026 and our focused growth in critical infrastructure markets,” said Matt Rodgers, Chief Operating Officer of The Shaw Group, US. “As demand for data centers continues to expand, we are deliberately scaling our pipe and module fabrication capabilities to support larger, more complex projects.”

The data center project represents a significant investment in digital infrastructure and reflects continued growth in demand for large-scale, mission-critical facilities. The Shaw Group’s involvement highlights its ability to support complex, schedule-sensitive projects through reliable fabrication capabilities and experienced execution teams.