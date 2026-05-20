Sustainability innovation increases organic material recovery

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What if there was a compliant option to efficiently transform contaminated material into reuseable resources at reduced disposal costs? And what if it helped you meet your sustainability commitments?

Republic Services’ Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU) in Robstown, Texas, offers a unique recycling solution for waste generated in petroleum and petrochemical manufacturing processes including:

Organic-bearing liquids, sludges and solids.

Metal-bearing catalysts, including RCRA-listed (K171 and K172), characteristic and nonhazardous catalysts.

While organic-bearing solids and sludges are often disposed of in cement kilns or go to incineration, the TDU reclamation process uses high heat to reclaim oil and other materials employing non-contact and non-incineration technology that separates hydrocarbons from various types of materials.

With the recent addition of a shredder, Republic Services can now accept drum and containerized waste to be treated through the TDU, offering a highly efficient, compliant and sustainable solution for any waste volume.

What can Thermal Desorption deliver to your business?

While holding a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit, Republic Services’ TDU also operates as a verified recycler, making customers potentially eligible to reduce their liability and cost by granting their outbound waste streams exemption from RCRA status.

Any generator of hazardous secondary materials (HSMs) -- such as refinery oil-bearing waste, listed and characteristic hazardous byproducts, and sludges where organic constituents are fuels themselves -- are eligible to apply for RCRA exemption.

Advantages of utilizing the TDU include:

Compliantly divert more waste from cement kilns and incineration

Meet sustainability commitments

Reduce disposal costs

In addition to solutions for organic bearing waste, our onsite Metals Recovery Service reclaims valuable metal residues from selected waste streams, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional disposal methods. Republic Services Metals Recovery Service reclaims by-products containing molybdenum, vanadium copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and tin as well as spent plating solutions, sludges, residues and grindings.

Serving the Gulf area, the Robstown, Texas facility offers an end-to-end solution for all waste needs with a Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU), RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfill, metals recovery options, equipment rental services and industrial cleaning capabilities. With comprehensive solutions close to their facilities, customers can minimize transportation expenses and carbon footprint, helping to meet sustainability goals at a reduced cost.

Republic Services is a leader in environmental services, offering customers an unparalleled network of facilities, specialized fleet and regulatory experts to offer compliant, sustainable solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

For more information, visit republicservices.com or call 800.242.3209.

Or, for 24/7 Emergency Response, call 800.899.4672.