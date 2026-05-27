Commercial construction hybrid power solution

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The goal

Reduce fuel consumption and generator runtime while maintaining reliable, around-the-clock power for a tower crane on an active construction jobsite. Frequent challenges include:

Tower cranes require 24/7 power for lighting, creating severe generator underloading during non-lift hours.

Tier 4 generators operating at low load risk wet stacking, inefficient regen cycles, and higher fuel costs.

Any crane downtime directly impacts construction schedules and multiple trades working in sequence.

The solution

For this project, a construction customer referred by Texas First Rentals approached HOLT Industrial Rentals to solve a persistent and costly problem common across construction jobsites — tower crane power inefficiency. The multi-unit student housing project near UT Dallas in Denton relied on an 80-foot tower crane that historically would have required a large generator running 24/7.

Traditionally, contractors address this challenge by running non-tiered generators or adding external load banks to artificially increase load. While effective in theory, those approaches still burn fuel continuously and offer no meaningful reduction in runtime. Instead, HOLT Industrial Rentals proposed a hybrid power solution designed specifically for commercial construction applications where loads fluctuate throughout the day.

Hybrid power built for construction jobsites

HOLT Industrial Rentals deployed a Cat® XQ425 generator paired with a 500 kVA / 250 kWh HOLT Industrial Rentals battery or Energy Storage System. The system was configured so the battery carried the crane’s base load — including lighting — while the generator only engaged when the battery state of charge dropped to 35%. When the generator did run, it powered the crane and simultaneously recharged the battery.

This setup resulted in a consistent operating cycle of approximately 10-12 hours on battery followed by just 45 minutes of generator runtime. Importantly, when the generator was online, it operated at roughly 75% load — an ideal range for a Tier 4 engine. This eliminated underloading concerns while significantly improving fuel efficiency and engine health.

“ This was our first time using a hybrid power solution. Having another power source on the crane meant less downtime, better reliability, and lower fuel costs. The Texas First Rentals and HOLT Industrial Rentals teams made the setup easy, so we could stay focused on the job and keep the schedule moving.”

~Patrick Nance, Superintendent, Broeren Russo Builders Inc.

Results delivered

Measured results on an active tower crane project

Throughout the 170 days of operation, the tower crane consumed 4,241 gallons of diesel. Without the battery system, the generator would have been required to run continuously, with projected fuel consumption exceeding 11,000 gallons over the same period.

From a cost perspective, the customer estimated diesel expenses would have reached roughly $48,000 using a traditional setup. With the hybrid solution, fuel costs were reduced to roughly $17,000.

The set-up meant consistent, reliable crane usage throughout heavy usage supporting framing, plumbing, roofing, exterior finishing, AC unit installation, and safety camera installation. Crane downtime over the entire project totaled just two days.

Contact us today to book a site assessment.