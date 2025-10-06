Hybrid battery solutions for greener, more efficient power through the CAT network

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Creating scalable, hybrid battery rental solutions that work in any weather is easier said than done. From integrating multiple batteries in parallel with generators to meeting the variable customer demand over time, temporary power solutions have to juggle safety, efficiency and reliability wherever they’re needed.

Operational downtime has to be avoided at all cost, so consistent power is more than a luxury, it’s necessary. Yet not all project sites are created equal nor all battery solutions able to adapt extreme changes in weather which narrow potential battery suppliers. This scenario isn’t a hypothetical: a multi-year project site in Texas found themselves battling freezes and hurricanes in the same calendar year.

The solution: HOLT Industrial Rentals executed a partnership with the Cat Dealer Network to support the power needs of the massive, multi-year semiconductor construction project. With no utility power available on-site, the project relied entirely on temporary power solutions to operate its 40 portable job trailers used by contractors and subcontractors.

Hybrid battery energy storage system integration

HOLT Industrial Rentals installed a 2mW diesel generator together with four 250KW / 575kWh battery units, these batteries installed in parallel created a hybrid and scalable power solution which allowed the generator to reduce runtime and fuel consumption rather than operating around the clock.

This hybrid setup created a 3:1 run ratio, meaning for every 24-hour period, the generator only operated for 6 hours while the battery system powered operations for 18 hours. The result was a dramatic reduction in fuel consumption, lower emissions, reduction in noise levels and significant cost savings.

To ensure safe and efficient power distribution, HIR also designed a custom 6000- amp breaker system with advanced safety features. This breaker played a crucial role in managing high-power loads, ensuring that energy was distributed efficiently across the job site while protecting the system from potential electrical faults.

“By utilizing hybrid battery technology, we’ve given this customer a scalable, fuel-efficient power solution that significantly reduces generator runtime and fuel costs. This is the kind of innovative energy solution HOLT Industrial Rentals specializes in,” noted Brian Rice, director of Operations, HOLT Industrial Rentals.

For more information, visit holtindustrialrentals.com.

Call 844.660.RENT today for your tailored solution in Rental Power, Compressed Air and Temperature Control