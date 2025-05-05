A case study for delivering remote solutions for pipeline integrity

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

After experiencing difficulties finding a rental company that could deliver to their job sites, a premier provider of asset integrity testing and certification of United States pipelines reached out to HOLT Industrial Rentals for a solution.

Services offered by the customer include everything needed for safe and successful gas and oil projects, such as hydrostatic pressure testing, pneumatic pressure testing, pigging, on and offline chemical cleaning and flaring, among other services. With pipeline projects spanning hundreds of miles, often in remote locations with difficult terrain, they needed a reliable partner for temporary rental equipment solutions.

“Packaging our compressors and desiccant dryers with additional fuel tanks, ready to head out to the pipeline is just scratching the surface on our custom solutions.” — Jim McNeese, Outside Sales Representative, HOLT Industrial Rentals

Without delay, HOLT Industrial Rentals sent out an expert technician to walk the site and determine what equipment would be needed.

Following the assessment, a complete rental equipment package was assembled, including a HOLT Industrial Rental's Sullair 1600H air compressor, fuel tank, and a desiccant dryer, all delivered on a transportation trailer that the client could move up and down the length of the pipeline for ease of mobility through rough terrain. Seven of these rental equipment packages were delivered by the HOLT Industrial Rentals team across various locations in the pipeline.

Having found a reliable rental partner for their pipeline projects, the client continues to call HOLT Industrial Rentals for all of their rental equipment needs.

For more information, visit holtindustrialrentals.com.