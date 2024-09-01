The East Harris County Manufacturers Association’s (EHCMA) Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) Online app provides the latest industry response messages.

Stay informed with the EHCMA CAER Online app

It’s a platform for community members to view alerts and updates from EHCMA member facilities about industrial incidents and planned events. These messages include basic details such as the nature of the incident or event, its location and any required actions for the community.

In November 2017, the CAER system was upgraded to a simpler and more robust platform, allowing for mobile access on iPhone and Android devices. Users can view active and archived messages about emergency responses, facilities, flaring, incidents, noise, odors, pipelines, rail cars, smoke, tanker trucks and training drills.

Plant operators aim to post urgent messages within 15 minutes of an event. Although CAER Online is a valuable resource, community members should follow instructions from local emergency managers in Harris County or nearby cities during emergencies. The app can be downloaded by searching "EHCMA CAER Online" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

For more information, visit ehcma.org/page/caer-online.