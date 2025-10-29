HASC adds NCCCO testing to workforce training services

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has expanded its training and certification portfolio with the launch of a new service as an official NCCCO Testing Center. HASC will offer computer-based certification exams every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its Houston campus.

This new service gives employers and workers direct access to nationally recognized certification programs designed to strengthen workforce skills, enhance job site safety, reduce risk and improve operational efficiency.

To support candidates, HASC also provides a comprehensive catalog of NCCCO test preparation courses. Certification opportunities now available through HASC include operator positions for pile drivers, drill rigs, concrete pumps, telehandlers, mobile cranes, service truck cranes, tower cranes, overhead cranes, articulating cranes and digger derricks, as well as programs for riggers, crane inspectors and lift directors.

For more information, visit hasc.com/about-hasc/news/nccco.